The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news such as Julio Jones is back in camp, ending his extremely short holdout (5:30). Browns general manager John Dorsey said the team has considered signing free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant (13:08). The crew also discusses new coaches and what we're expecting (16:26). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (56:06)

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: