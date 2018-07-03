Fantasy Live Podcast: Browns as playoff contenders?

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you the latest NFL news, including suspension announcements galore (2:00) and how said suspensions impact the fantasy landscape. Why is Tarik Cohen worth his 8th round price? (16:20); The crew dives into the AFC North in the latest edition of NFL.com's Roster Reset series (23:30) and someone makes a bold claim about the Browns (40:00). And as always, the guys close out the show with Daily Daps. (45:00) Like, Share, Subscribe!

