Fantasy Live Podcast: Which is better Packers sleeper?

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news, including Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy all but assuring reporters that the Packers will employ a running-back-by-committee approach with not just Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams but also Ty Montgomery (4:24). In Oakland, potentially terrible news coming down the pipe for Martavis Bryant (11:32). The crew also discusses their 10-team PPR Mock (29:41). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (1:01:24) Like, share, subscribe!

