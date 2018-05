The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news of Brandon Marshall who was shockingly signed by the Seahawks to a one-year deal. The 34-year-old played in five games last season for 154 yards (4:52). The crew also discusses a roster reset of the NFC North (15:15). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (40:45) Like, Share, Subscribe!

Listen to the podcast below.