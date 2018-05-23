Fantasy Live: Tannehill practices; Henry tears ACL

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news, including Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffering a torn ACL during OTAs on Tuesday (4:02) and Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill practicing without a knee brace(9:28). Can Browns fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway take the No. 3 receiver slot from Corey Coleman? (20:08) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (51:06) Like, Share, Subscribe!

