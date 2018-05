The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news of Mark Ingram suspended four games for PEDs (3:03) as well as the Saints cutting Coby Fleener saves the team $3 million (24:26). The crew also discusses the top 200 fantasy rankings! (26:37) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (58:52) Like, Share, Subscribe!

Listen to the podcast below: