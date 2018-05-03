Top 200 fantasy players for 2018: Marcas Grant

Rankings -- the cause of, and solution to, all of the Internet's arguments.

Now that we're past the draft and settling into the football-less expanse of spring and early summer, let's put the players in a semi-arbitrary order designed to represent their potential finish at the end of the season. Or is it based on the order in which they should be drafted this season? Maybe it's a combination of the two. Whatever. Here's my list. Pick the criteria that makes the most sense to you. Then let's argue on Twitter dot com. That's what this is here for anyway, right?