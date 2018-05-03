Top 200 fantasy players for 2018: Marcas Grant

Rankings -- the cause of, and solution to, all of the Internet's arguments.
Now that we're past the draft and settling into the football-less expanse of spring and early summer, let's put the players in a semi-arbitrary order designed to represent their potential finish at the end of the season. Or is it based on the order in which they should be drafted this season? Maybe it's a combination of the two. Whatever. Here's my list. Pick the criteria that makes the most sense to you. Then let's argue on Twitter dot com. That's what this is here for anyway, right?
1. Todd Gurley, Rams, RB1
2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, RB2
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, RB3
4. Antonio Brown, Steelers, WR1
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, WR2
6. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, WR3
7. David Johnson, Cardinals, RB4
8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, RB5
9. Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB6
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants, RB7
2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, RB8
3. Keenan Allen, Chargers, WR4
4. Julio Jones, Falcons, WR5
5. Michael Thomas, Saints, WR6
6. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, WR7
7. Mark Ingram, Saints, RB9
8. A.J. Green, Bengals, WR8
9. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, WR9
10. Davante Adams, Packers, WR10
11. LeSean McCoy, Bills, RB9
12. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, TE1
13. Stefon Diggs, Vikings, WR11
14. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, RB10
15. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, RB11
16. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, WR12
17. Adam Thielen, Vikings, WR13
18. Brandin Cooks, Rams, WR14
19. Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB1
20. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, RB12
21. Dalvin Cook, Vikings, RB13
22. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, QB2
23. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles, WR15
24. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, TE2
25. Jordan Howard, Bears, RB14
26. Drew Brees, Saints, QB3
27. Jimmy Graham, Packers, TE3
28. Zach Ertz, Eagles, TE4
29. Allen Robinson, Bears, WR16
30. Tom Brady, Patriots, QB4
31. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, WR17
32. Marvin Jones, Lions, WR18
33. Derrius Guice, Redskins, RB15
34. Julian Edelman, Patriots, WR19
35. Dion Lewis, Titans, RB16
36. Derrick Henry, Titans, RB17
37. Tevin Coleman, Falcons, RB18
38. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers, RB19
39. Cam Newton, Panthers, QB5
40. Jay Ajayi, Eagles, RB20
41. Deshaun Watson, Texans, QB6
42. Jarvis Landry, Browns, WR20
43. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, WR21
44. Josh Gordon, Browns, WR22
45. Kirk Cousins, Vikings, QB7
46. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks, RB21
47. Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers, WR23
48. Chris Thompson, Redskins, RB22
49. Golden Tate, Lions, WR24
50. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers, RB23
51. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders, RB24
52. LeGarrette Blount, Lions, RB25
53. Duke Johnson, Browns, RB26
54. Michael Crabtree, Ravens, WR25
55. Devin Funchess, Panthers, WR26
56. Sterling Shepard, Giants, WR27
57. Ty Montgomery, Packers, RB27
58. Royce Freeman, Broncos, RB28
59. Joe Mixon, Bengals, RB29
60. Kerryon Johnson, Lions, RB30
61. Alex Collins, Ravens, RB31
62. Carson Wentz, Eagles, QB8
63. Alex Smith, Redskins, QB9
64. Doug Martin, Raiders, RB31
65. Tyler Eifert, Bengals, TE5
66. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, WR28
67. Michael Gallup, Cowboys, WR29
68. Pierre Garcon, 49ers, WR30
69. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, WR31
70. Amari Cooper, Raiders, WR32
71. Robert Woods, Rams, WR33
72. Marlon Mack, Colts, RB32
73. Carlos Hyde, Browns, RB33
74. Sony Michel, Patriots, RB34
75. Nick Chubb, Browns, RB35
76. Robby Anderson, Jets, WR34
77. Lamar Miller, Texans, RB36
78. Matthew Stafford, Lions, QB10
79. Greg Olsen, Panthers, TE6
80. Marqise Lee, Jaguars, WR35
81. D.J. Moore, Panthers, WR36
82. Corey Clement, Eagles, RB37
83. Javorius Allen, Ravens, RB38
84. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers, RB39
85. D.J. Chark, Jaguars, WR37
86. Cooper Kupp, Rams, WR38
87. Calvin Ridley, Falcons,WR39
88. Mike Wallace, Eagles, WR40
89. Will Fuller, Texans, WR41
90. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings, TE7
91. Bilal Powell, Jets, RB40
92. Philip Rivers, Chargers, QB11
93. Matt Ryan, Falcons, QB12
94. Andrew Luck, Colts, QB13
95. Hunter Henry, Chargers, TE8
96. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, QB14
97. Delanie Walker, Titans, TE9
98. Corey Coleman, Browns, WR42
99. Kenny Stills, Dolphins, WR43
100. Christian Kirk, Cardinals, WR44
101. Chris Carson, Seahawks, RB41
102. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins, RB42
103. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers, TE10
104. Jamison Crowder, Redskins, WR45
105. Rishard Matthews, Titans, WR46
106. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs, WR47
107. Ted Ginn, Saints, WR48
108. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars, WR49
109. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers, WR50
110. Jermaine Kearse, Jets, WR51
111. Paul Richardson, Redskins, WR52
112. Latavius Murray, Vikings, RB43
113. Rex Burkhead, Patriots, RB44
114. Ameer Abdullah, Lions, RB45
115. Giovani Bernard, Bengals, RB46
116. James White, Patriots, RB47
117. Tarik Cohen, Bears, RB48
118. Allen Hurns, Cowboys, WR53
119. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons, WR54
120. Jordan Reed, Redskins, TE11
121. Josh Doctson, Redskins, WR55
122. Randall Cobb, Packers, WR56
123. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, QB15
124. Jordy Nelson, Raiders, WR57
125. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, QB16
126. David Njoku, Browns, TE12
127. Chris Hogan, Patriots, WR58
128. Isaiah Crowell, Jets, RB49
129. Chris Ivory, Bills, RB50
130. Brandon LaFell, Bengals, WR59
131. Matt Breida, 49ers, RB51
132. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills, WR60
133. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, WR61
134. James Washington, Steelers, WR62
135. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers, WR63
136. Devontae Booker, Broncos, RB52
137. Eric Ebron, Colts, TE13
138. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, QB17
139. John Brown, Ravens, WR64
140. Jared Goff, Rams, QB18
141. Andy Dalton, Bengals, QB19
142. Marcus Mariota, Titans, QB20
143. Jack Doyle, Colts, TE14
144. Robert Turbin, Colts, RB53
145. D'Onta Foreman, Texans, RB54
146. Frank Gore, Dolphins, RB55
147. Blake Bortles, Jaguars, QB21
148. Willie Snead, Ravens, WR65
149. Martavis Bryant, Raiders, WR66
150. Kenny Golladay, Lions, WR67
151. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, WR68
152. Jonathan Stewart, Giants, RB56
153. Jamaal Williams, Packers, RB57
154. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles, RB58
155. Theo Riddick, Lions, RB59
156. Charcandrick West, Chiefs, RB60
157. Keelan Cole, Jaguars, WR69
158. DeVante Parker, Dolphins, WR70
159. Vernon Davis, Redskins, TE15
160. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals, TE16
161. Charles Clay, Bills, TE17
162. Hayden Hurst, Ravens, TE18
163. Austin Hooper, Falcons, TE19
164. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars, TE20
165. Benjamin Watson, Saints, TE21
166. Trey Burton, Bears, TE22
167. Austin Ekeler, Chargers, RB61
168. Thomas Rawls, Jets, RB62
169. Samaje Perine, Redskins, RB63
170. Mike Gillislee, Patriots, RB64
171. Jalen Richard, Raiders, RB65
172. Tyrod Taylor, Browns, QB22
173. Derek Carr, Raiders, QB23
174. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, QB24
175. Sam Bradford, Cardinals, QB25
176. Case Keenum, Broncos, QB26
177. Aaron Jones, Packers, RB66
178. Danny Amendola, Dolphins, WR71
179. Eli Manning, Giants, QB27
180. Jaron Brown, Seahawks, WR72
181. Kendall Wright, Vikings, WR73
182. Travis Benjamin, Chargers, WR74
183. Tyrell Williams, Chargers, WR75
184. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, WR76
185. Courtland Sutton, Broncos, WR77
186. Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots, WR78
187. Tyler Higbee, Rams, TE23
188. Gerald Everett, Rams, TE24
189. Garrett Celek, 49ers, TE25
190. Coby Fleener, Saints, TE26
191. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, TE27
192. Dallas Goedert, Eagles, TE28
193. Jesse James, Steelers, TE29
194. Seth DeValve, Browns, TE30
195. James Conner, Steelers, RB67
196. Charles Sims, Buccaneers, RB68
197. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, RB69
198. Wayne Gallman, Giants, RB70
199. Damien Williams, Chiefs, RB71
200. J.D. McKissic, Seahawks, RB72
