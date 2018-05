The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news, including the New York Giants drafting running back Saquon Barkley (3:07), as well as first and second round running back analysis (25:02). The crew also discusses wide receivers selected in the first and second round. (47:24) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (1;10:07) Like, Share, Subscribe!

