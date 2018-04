The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news including Mike Williams saying his back is fully healed and he feels 100 percent (15:19:28) and Giants RB Paul Perkins suffering a pectoral injury (32:01:25). The crew also discusses NFL.com Roster Reset series: AFC South (32:27:08). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps (1:27:25). Like, Share, Subscribe!