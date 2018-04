The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news on Colts signal-caller Andrew Luck and his rehab process (5:24). They break down the Saints signing Cameron Meredith to a two-year deal (10:31) and the Giants adding Nate Solder, Cody Latimer and J-Stew to their roster (24:18). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (49:31) Like, Share, Subscribe!

