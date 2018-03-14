Fantasy Live: Fantasy fallout for Cousins, others

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest free agency news including Kirk Cousins expected to sign with Minnesota (4:50), Allen Robinson to the Bears for a three-year, $42M deal (23:00), and Sammy Watkins signing with the Chiefs (37:00). The crew also discusses the Browns shelling out three years, $15M to Carlos Hyde. (56:00) As always, they close the show with Daily Daps. (1:13:00) Like, Share, Subscribe!