Fantasy Live: Jags insider explains A-Rob non tag

The Fantasy Live crew assembles to give you all the latest news including the Vikings reportedly offering Kirk Cousins a 3-year, 90+M dollar deal, FULLY GUARANTEED (4:55), Allen Robinson surprisingly did not get tagged (10:01), and the Rams opted to not tag Sammy Watkins (10:23). The crew also discusses Saquon Barkley's combine results. (38:44) As always, they close the show with Daily Daps. (54:59)