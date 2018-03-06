Possible fantasy football scenarios for all 32 backfields

The National Football League is about to get very interesting.

The start of free agency is almost here and the NFL Draft is just around the corner, so we're going to see a lot of player movement in the weeks and months to come (ain't it grand)! One of the offensive skill positions that figures to be affected the most also happens to be the most important position in fantasy football. That's right folks, the running backs are back ... and with a bunch of talented players heading into both free agency and the 2018 draft class, we are about to head into a time when running backs could dominate in the stat sheets much like the days of Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith.

(I'm smiling like a Cheshire cat while writing this).

So, let's take a look at all 32 backfields before the storm of player movement begins and answer the questions ... what sort of value do the current backs have now, and who can we expect to be on the move? Also, I examine some of the moves that would make the most sense for each team from a fantasy football perspective, as well as some names for fantasy fans to watch when all the madness begins.

Arizona Cardinals

New head coach Steve Wilks wants to center his offense on the running game, which is music to the ears of fantasy owners who love David Johnson. He should see enough touches to produce at a high level and will be worth a top-five selection. The Cardinals are likely to part ways with Adrian Peterson, so the team could look to upgrade over Elijhaa Penny and D.J. Foster in the NFL draft. Either way, Johnson will be the main man.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons backfield will be status quo, as Devonta Freeman will continue to lead the charge. He'll be a high No. 2 fantasy running back and worth a second-round selection in most re-drafts. Tevin Coleman will continue to see enough touches behind him to be a viable flex starter and one of the best handcuffs in all of fantasy football. He'll likely come off the board in the middle to late rounds in most drafts.

Baltimore Ravens

Alex Collins looked good in a featured role for the Ravens last season, averaging 20 touches and 89 all-purpose yards while scoring six touchdowns in his final nine games. I'd like to see him retain that role heading into 2017, which would put him on the radar as a No. 2 back or flex starter. I consider Danny Woodhead a potential cap casualty, so Kenneth Dixon and Javorius Allen would battle for the No. 2 role in training camp.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills will continue to lean on LeSean McCoy, who turns 30 in July, as their featured back and offensive centerpiece. That's good news (as long as he doesn't fall off the cliff due to age). Regardless of the scoring system, McCoy will be no worse than a second-round pick. The team signed Chris Ivory to a two-year deal in early March, so he will be the clear handcuff if McCoy is forced to miss any significant time in 2018.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have their pass catcher in Christian McCaffrey, who will be worth a second or third-round selection in PPR drafts. The release of Jonathan Stewart means the team will add another back either in the draft or free agency. Jeremy Hill makes sense, as he's sort of a younger version of Jonathan Stewart and he wouldn't take value from CMC. If the Panthers draft Derris Guice or Nick Chubb, some of the shine would come off McCaffrey headed into 2018.

Chicago Bears

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Jordan Howard has done well for fantasy fans in his first two seasons as a pro, and he should continue to see the lion's share of the work under new head coach Matt Nagy. I like him as a high-end No. 2 fantasy back. Tarik Cohen is a playmaker with some Darren Sproles to his game, and there's some definite PPR value there if Nagy gets him more consistent touches than he had as a rookie.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon is the projected starter for 2018, but how much of the workload will Giovani Bernard take from him? During the course of last season, the veteran averaged 0.35 more PPR points per touch than his rookie teammate and was a strong fantasy option during the time Mixon was out due to injuries. Still, the Bengals would be wise to allow Mixon more touches as an NFL sophomore. He's a No. 2 fantasy runner.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are expected to move on from Isaiah Crowell, so they'll have a need at running back. The team could grab Saquon Barkley in the NFL Draft, which would hurt the stock of Duke Johnson. Another option is to land a bruiser to pair with Johnson, which is preferable in fantasy circles. That back could be Guice or Chubb, as one (or both) of them could be available at the top of the second round in April.

Dallas Cowboys

Call me a Cowboys homer, but I think Zeke could lead all running backs in fantasy points next season. He'll be motivated after a mess of a 2017 season, and Dallas will no doubt get him a ton of touches in the offense. With Darren McFadden retired and Alfred Morris set to become a free agent, I'd love to see Rod Smith emerge as is the clear-cut handcuff, in case Elliott misses time.

Denver Broncos

I don't understand why the Broncos would sign C.J. Anderson to a nice contract and then mess with his touches, but I'm just a fantasy analyst. Now there's talk he could be released, which would open up the door for Devontae Booker to take over as the featured back. In that scenario, Booker would move into the No. 2 fantasy runner or flex starter conversation. If Anderson sticks, he'd obviously be the better pick.

Detroit Lions

Who else is tired of Ameer Abdullah? I think the Lions should lick their wounds and move on to a new running back ... soon-to-be free agent Carlos Hyde. He had his best fantasy season as a pro in 2017, and he'd fit in well with what Detroit does on the offensive side of the football. Hyde would be a No. 2 back in Hawaiian blue. That would leave Abdullah and Theo Riddick to backup roles and late-round fantasy picks.

Green Bay Packers

If I had a wish for the Packers backfield, it would be that Aaron Jones takes over the top spot on the depth chart and runs with it. Unfortunately, that's unlikely to happen with Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams also in the mix. In reality, this will be a three-headed backfield monster that will frustrate even the most seasoned fantasy owner. Strong rotations are good in fantasy baseball, but not in fantasy football backfields.

Houston Texans

I've seen reports that the Texans could cut ties with veteran Lamar Miller, but can the team hand the baton to D'Onta Foreman with confidence? Sure, he looked good in limited time as a rookie. But the Texans product is also coming back from a serious Achilles tear. If he's free of setbacks and back in time for the start of training camp, I'd expect Foreman to push Miller for the top spot on the depth chart, if the veteran is back with the team.

Indianapolis Colts

I would love to see Andrew Luck back at 100 percent and under center for the Colts in Week 1. I'd also love to see them draft Barkley with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. If that doesn't happen, though, there are other options I like. Chubb would be atop that wish list, but a potential sleeper is Kerryon Johnson. Either running backs would be the immediate favorite to start ahead of Marlon Mack in 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars

This one is much ado about nothing, as Leonard Fournette has cemented his role as the featured back in Jacksonville after a successful rookie campaign. He'll be worth a first-round selection in all 2018 drafts. The Jaguars released Chris Ivory, so the No. 2 running back on the depth chart will be a battle between T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant. Neither will be worth more than a late-round flier.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt exploded onto the scene as a rookie, posting top-four PPR numbers among running backs. There's no reason to believe that coach Andy Reid will get cute with his backfield next season (though he's been known to do that at times), so even the potential return of Spencer Ware shouldn't keep Hunt from a featured role in 2018. Charcandrick West would remain his handcuff if Ware were to suffer any setbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers

One of the more undervalued running backs in fantasy football, Melvin Gordon put up 1,105 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns, and a top-five PPR finish at the position last season. While rookie Austin Ekeler looked in his limited work, I don't see him as a major threat to Gordon's workload next season. He'll be more of a late-round flier and handcuff for fantasy footballers who take Gordon in the first round.

Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley is coming off a brilliant season, as he compiled over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns on way to outscoring all other players at the running back position. While such a magical season will be hard to duplicate, Gurley is going to be no worse than a top-three overall pick in 2018. The Rams might add a veteran backup to compete with Malcolm Brown, but Gurley is the main man here.

Miami Dolphins

Kenyan Drake was awesome in a featured role last season. In fact, he averaged 4.9 yards per rush attempt and more than 0.90 points per touch during a three-week stretch in December. But with Damien Williams set to be a free agent, the Dolphins have to make a move to add depth at running back. The hope for fantasy fans is that it's not a back like C.J. Anderson or Isaiah Crowell, which would cause a potential committee.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings backfield is set in stone, as Dalvin Cook will return as the top back on the depth chart ... assuming there are no setbacks in his return from an ACL tear. With Jerick McKinnon set to become a free agent, Minnesota will turn to Latavius Murray as it's No. 2 runner and a nice handcuff for owners who land Cook. The Florida State product could be worth as much as a second-round pick in 2018 drafts.

New England Patriots

Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are set to become free agents, and I don't see the Patriots shelling out the dough to pay the former. So, what if the team brought back LeGarrette Blount and paired him with Burkhead to form a nice one-two punch? Another scenario could have them pursue C.J. Anderson if the Broncos decide to release him. Regardless, James White will remain a viable late-round PPR selection for owners.

New Orleans Saints

Yeah, this backfield has Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. No analysis needed. #studs

New York Giants

The G-Men are in desperate need of a running back, so much that there's talk Barkley could be their target with the No. 2 overall pick (if the Browns don't take him first). If that happens, Barkley will be a first-round pick in re-drafts. If the team passes on Barkley, however, I'd like to see the G-Men target Guice or Chubb at the top of the second round. A starting role would be in the cards for either.

New York Jets

The retirement of Matt Forte means the Jets will be looking for a running back this offseason. Bilal Powell isn't going to be the top man, and Elijah McGuire has potential but I don't see him filling a featured role. Instead, I'd like to see the Men in Green take Ronald Jones II at the top of the second round. He improved in the passing game last season and would be a potential top-50 fantasy pick in New York.

Oakland Raiders

There's been no concrete news that Marshawn Lynch is coming back at the age of 32, but let's assume he does. This wouldn't keep the Raiders from going after a running back in the NFL draft, and I like Sony Michel as a potential fit. Comparable to Kamara in terms of his size and skill set, he'd be a nice add in Round 2 for an offense that could use a real spark. Coach Jon Gruden could see him as a Charlie Garner.

Philadelphia Eagles

The best fantasy scenario here is for the Eagles to move Jay Ajayi into a featured role while allowing Corey Clement to become the team's new pass-catching complement. Of course, this would mean a parting of ways with Blount. At 31, he would have more fantasy value if he went back to New England or even his other former team, the Bucs. Staying in Philadelphia would create a headache for fantasy fans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

This one is a no-brainer, as Le'Veon Bell is in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 fantasy football drafts. But if he returns on the franchise tag and the two sides can't find common ground on a deal, there's a chance Bell could skip training camp for the second straight season. That's not ideal, despite what he did in a similar situation in 2017. James Conner would remain the top handcuff for owners.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners backfield looks like it's going to see a shakeup, as reports suggest the team may not keep Carlos Hyde. In that scenario, I'd like to see them sign Lewis. He's a good fit for the offense, and he knows Jimmy Garoppolo well from their time in New England. The team could also address the position in the draft, which is very deep with talent. Kerryon Johnson could be an option if he falls into the third round.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks won't bring back Eddie Lacy, and both Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise have proven to be unreliable. That leaves Chris Carson, who showed flashes of potential before going down with an injury as a rookie. He will have some sleeper appeal as the early-down runner in Seattle, but the team could also need a veteran complement. McKinnon may be an option and he would look pretty good catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Tennessee Titans

This one is as cut and dry as it gets ... DeMarco Murray has been a great fantasy runner, but it's time to move Derrick Henry into a featured role. In that scenario, the Alabama product could move up into the top 20-30 overall picks in fantasy drafts. If Murray is released, the Titans could look into adding a rookie like Jaylen Samuels. He's considered one of the most versatile players in the class.

Washington Redskins

The Redskins want to upgrade at running back, as neither of Robert Kelley or Samaje Perine showed well as a starter in 2017. That could happen in the draft with a Day 2 back like Kerryon Johnson or Rashaad Penny. Regardless, this is going to be a committee situation as long as Chris Thompson returns from a broken leg without setbacks. He's set to be the most valuable fantasy running back in Washington, even more so in PPR formats.

