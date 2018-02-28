NFL Fantasy LIVE: Laurinaitis talks RB Saquon Barkley

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news including Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' new deal, the Vikings' reported interest in Kirk Cousins (14:52) and Miami using the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry; is the WR on the trade block? (18:40) The crew also discusses NFL Network's Mike Garafolo report that the Rams are leaning more towards tagging safety Lamarcus Joyner over wide receiver Sammy Watkins (23:11). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps.(59:12) Like, Share, Subscribe!