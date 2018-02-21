Fantasy News  

 

 

Fantasy LIVE: Troy Renck talks potential free agents

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news including Kirk Cousins pending free agency ... the Jets reportedly willing to pay more than anyone else for his services (3:45) AJ McCarron is now a free agent (6:51), and the Browns are expected to go after free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11:48). The crew also discusses the franchise fate of Allen Robinson and Le'Veon Bell. (20:00) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (50:15) Like, Share, Subscribe!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music
Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments