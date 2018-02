The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII (9:00). Also, a major announcement: It's Franchise's last show! The guys look back at some of Franchise's best moments on the pod and send him off to his new opportunity (38:40). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (49:40). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: