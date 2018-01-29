NFL Fantasy LIVE: Super Bowl picks, Senior Bowl stars

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the latest news, including the possibility of Big Ben playing three more years (3:30) and whether or not Dez Bryant will be a member of the Cowboys in 2018 (5:30). The guys also make their picks for Super Bowl LII (11:40) and discuss standouts from Senior Bowl Week (27:45). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (37:15). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: