NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: The Jarvis Landry market

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss Jarvis Landry potentially being a Raven (04:18) and Todd Haley to ... Cleveland? (23:29) The crew chats with producer Chris Hayre (27:10) who has boots on the ground in Mobile and goes over some scouts at Senior Bowl. As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps, and Matt Money Smith does a great impression. (40:08). Like, subscribe and download!