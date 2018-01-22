NFL Fantasy LIVE: Packers uncertain future with Jordy

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap Championship Sunday, with the Patriots and Eagles advancing to Super Bowl LII (4:55). The guys also discuss the NFL coaching carousel (20:30) and dive into some of fantasy's biggest disappointments from 2017, including Jordy Nelson in Green Bay (35:45). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps -- this time, with a conversation centered around Twitter (52:35). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: