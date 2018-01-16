Playoff Challenge championship game analyst picks

So far, the NFL playoffs have delivered as far as entertainment goes. Hopefully, that's also benefitted your NFL Playoff Challenge fantasy lineups. Our analysts have experienced some turnover thanks to a few of the upsets, and I get into all of that below as I scrutinize our rosters for the Championship Round. If you still haven't joined NFL Playoff Challenge yet, fear not, you can get in on the action any time RIGHT HERE.

Michael Fabiano's Playoff Challenge lineup (on Twitter @Michael_Fabiano)

Fabs' Patriots-heavy roster is looking like a contender ... as long as the Patriots knock off the Jaguars and advance to the Super Bowl. They're currently expected to do so being the No. 1 seed at home, but this is the NFL postseason, and we've seen wilder things happen. If the Patriots crumble against the Jaguars dynamic defense, well, then so too do Fabiano's Playoff Challenge hopes and dreams.

Adam Rank's Playoff Challenge lineup (on Twitter @adamrank)

Rank's group is looking pretty strong here, as once the Rams were eliminated Rank turned to the ever-reliable Patriots, who are in their SEVENTH straight AFC Championship Game. Much like with Fabiano's lineup, as long as the Patriots don't get upset by the Jaguars, Rank's team will be well positioned to contend during the Super Bowl. Of course, Rank hedged his bets just a bit by adding Leonard Fournette, but it's entirely possible Fournette finds the end zone multiple times this weekend (even in a loss), and gives Rank more than enough points to cover up the lack of a multiplier.

Matt Franciscovich's Playoff Challenge lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Franchise's early investment in the Vikings has paid off, as he has four players carrying a 3x bonus into the championship round. He did have holes to fill, though, as his beloved Steelers were ousted by the Jaguars. Franchise said from the outset he believes the Vikings are going to the Super Bowl, so he added three more players to his lineup. The one slight swerve was Leonard Fournette, who should get all of the goal-line looks again when the Jaguars look to upset the Patriots this weekend.

Matt Harmon's Playoff Challenge lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Harmon has endured several lineup shakeups during this postseason, but by getting in on the Patriots early last week, he's carrying several strong multipliers into the championship round. If it's a Patriots-Vikings Super Bowl, Harmon will be well positioned to make a roaring comeback amongst our analysts.

Marcas Grant's Playoff Challenge lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Marcas was all-in on the Saints and was richly rewarded last week thanks to all of those 2x multipliers. Unfortunately for Marcas, the "Minnesota Miracle" was a disaster of epic proportions for his Playoff Challenge squad. He'll face an uphill battle the rest of the way with six players heading into the championship round with no bonus multiplier. That's the risk, though, when you invest heavily in a Wild Card team.

Alex Gelhar's Playoff Challenge lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Losing the Killer B's (Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown) hurts my lineup, but they did give me a nice parting gift with over 170 combined fantasy points thanks to those multipliers. I'm 100 percent wish-casting here by adding Leonard Fournette and Josh Lambo instead of more Patriots, who are at home and favored to beat the Jaguars. But, I don't care. And, these two add more variety and differentiation to my lineup. If the Jags pull the upset, I'll get an added bonus over Patriots-heavy lineups. After the magical finish for the Vikings last week, I'm riding with Case Keenum and his offense until the bitter end.

Those are our picks for NFL Playoff Challenge. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games, and good luck chasing that trip to Super Bowl LIII!

Alex Gelhar is a fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar and "Like" his page on Facebook here.