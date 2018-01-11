NFL Fantasy LIVE: Most erroneous coach speak of 2017

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the latest NFL news, including Norv Turner being considered as the Carolina Panthers' new offensive coordinator, plus his other career as a country music writer (10:20). The guys also discuss coach speak that may have led your fantasy team down the wrong path in 2017 (31:25). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (51:40). Like, subscribe and download!

