NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Wild Card Weekend fallout

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the fallout from Wild Card Weekend, including the future of Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo (6:10) and Alex Smith in Kansas City (11:35). The guys also share their thoughts on Jon Gruden becoming head coach of the Oakland Raiders (27:15) and things we learned during the 2017 fantasy season (46:00). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (54:25). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: