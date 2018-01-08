Fantasy News  

 

 

NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Wild Card Weekend fallout

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the fallout from Wild Card Weekend, including the future of Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo (6:10) and Alex Smith in Kansas City (11:35). The guys also share their thoughts on Jon Gruden becoming head coach of the Oakland Raiders (27:15) and things we learned during the 2017 fantasy season (46:00). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (54:25). Like, subscribe and download!


LISTEN to the episode here:


SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music
Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments