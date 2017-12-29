Like/Dislike: Looking ahead to the 2018 fantasy season

What we are talking about: Star Wars! A few SPOILERS lurk below

Thank you! Thank you for everybody who has been along for the ride. Be it joining me on my Rankbook Live sessions (sorry, I'll master Periscope in time for next year, I promise). Maybe you caught my ridiculousness on Good Morning Football Weekend, which was probably the most fun I've ever had on TV. Or even if it was tweeting a complaint, listening to the podcast (I'll be back soon) or what have you; I really can't think you enough. It's really cool to interact with all of you. Even you haters can be a lot of fun, too. So I really do appreciate you. Even in the times when I couldn't get to everybody and I left you hanging because I can be a lazy butt, I really do appreciate you. This is a pretty cool gig. The only reason it's possible because of fine folks like yourself who enable this endeavor. So I know I don't say it often enough, but I did want to let you know before we start looking ahead to 2018. And speaking of that, this weekend's column is going to focus on the future. One that should involve you not playing fantasy in Week 17. You can check this out. If you're playing in a league in Week 17, I've got some help for you. pic.twitter.com/Unk1Zv7YA4 â Adam Rank (@adamrank) December 28, 2017 Don't be sad. I'm not going away. I'll probably talk more wrestling, Angels, Kings and Lakers in the next few months. I love college hoops, too. And if that's not your particular brand of vodka, it's cool. I'll keep going on fantasy too. So why don't we use that as a perfect spot to jump into this. And without further ado ...

Deshaun Watson still has more fantasy points than Jay Cutler this season. I'm not going to shy away from him next year, either. Deshaun I'm talking about. Not Jay. Although much respect for him for all the hotel points he racked up. Jimmy Garappolo isn't getting enough love. You can read more about that here, NFL.com/unpopular. But I'm all aboard the Hype Train in 2018. A full year with one of the best offensive minds in the business, Kyle Shanahan. Pierre Garcon is back. A top-10 pick that is likely used on the offense. Sign me up. Jared Goff is going to be even better next year as well. Realize, this was like his rookie season with Sean McVay. They can really open things up next year. This is just the beginning. Mitchell Trubisky can play. I'm not sure there is a McVay or Shanahan in this coaching carousel. But if the Bears can hit on the right offensive-minded coach (Matt Nagy?), then Mitch should improve enough to be a viable option next season. Image Rusev is the best wrestler in the company right now, don't @ me. All right, you may. Only because I have such admiration for A.J. Styles and Kakamura. But Rusev has been hitting on all levels. He's amazing in Total Divas. And he does really exceptional work on Smackdown Live! His other wrestling show. I know some in the corporate offices will say Tuesday's huge pop was because the show was in Chicago. But the guy is one of the most over people in the company right now. I want to see Rusev and Big E get involved in the SDL title hunt. I feel like The New Day should be that kind of group where Kofi and Xavier Woods are in the mix for the tag titles, and Big E goes for the big belt. They almost need a fourth in the group to go after the U.S. title. Alvin Kamara is my top pick of the 2018 fantasy draft. Anybody who even thinks the word "regression" should get a frying pan to the head. (Sorry, I've been watching "Tangled" a lot lately.) Running backs often excel in their second season. There is no such thing as a sophomore slump. Unless your coach doesn't know what they are doing. I'm looking at you John Fox and Jeff Fisher. If the 49ers draft the running back that everybody thinks they are going to draft, I would really consider the idea of taking that running back in the first round. But I'm not allowed to mention that person by name for legal reasons. But you know who I'm talking about. Jordan Howard will be the Todd Gurley of next season. People will sleep on David Johnson in coming fantasy drafts. I'm cool with him at the end of the first round. But there are some looming questions at quarterback and at the head coaching spot. And you might say, "Well, no head coach would ignore D.J." And I will point out the whole Fisher/Gurley thing. Derrick Henry needs to super-kick DeMarco Murray and throw him through the Baber Shop window at some point. Image STAR WARS SPOILERS For everyone who felt like Luke Skywalker felt out of character, there was a great meme circulating this week that illustrated that both Obi-Wan and Yoda hid after they were challenged. Luke was just following the teachings of his masters. And yes, Obi-Wan was supposed to watch over Luke and, yes, commendable job. I mean, you didn't even bother to change the dude's last name. Like the Jedi witness protection program was just the worst. Image STAR WARS SPOILERS STOP READING And of course Leia is force sensitive. She used it, and it damn near killed her. So, it kind of sets up what happens to her brother. I really don't have too much to add right here. I just wanted another buffer to make sure you don't accidentally read this spoiler. But I'm sure our editor Tom Blair is the only one who hasn't seen it. Though he was watching it on Thursday night so we should be clear. DeAndre Hopkins would be my second receiver off the board. Antonio Brown is still my top dog. But damn, if you wanted to make a case for Hopkins with a returning Watson as the top receiver? I'm all ears. Adam Thielen should be even better this coming year. Unless the Vikings are going to continue to treat him like he's Julio Jones any time they get near the red zone, his touchdown totals should improve. Tyreek Hill continued to improve this season. My pal Brad Evans compared him to Antonio Brown headed into this season. I think he was about a year off. Although he was damn good. I'm really hoping Michael Thomas slides into the third-round next season, because I would really like him to be my WR2. I'm just not sure the Saints will ever be as prolific through the air again, as they were in seasons past. Robbie Anderson was a nice find this year. I really do hope the Jets get a quarterback of the future. What does it say when they wouldn't even play Christian Hackenberg this year? I mean, even Nate Peterman got a start. Adam Shaheen led the Bears in receiving touchdowns this year! Sure, it was just three. But still led the team in receiving touchdowns. Look at the numbers! Image I, for whatever reason, took like a few months away from "Impractical Jokers" recently. But did a minor binge on Wednesday night and started laughing all over again. This is such a great show. It's fun to see a bunch of dudes having the time of their lives together. They are mean to each other, but not in a mean-spirited way, if that makes sense. It's good fun. And Joey Fatone is my dude. Image Oh my God, my captain! The Kings are playing so well this season. Oh, and for all of you Lo Ball haters, please watch some of the Lakers games without him this week. They looked MISERABLE against Memphis Wednesday night. Get well soon, Lo. (Born in Chicago, raised in L.A.)

I had Tom Brady in our NFL Fantasy league and my league of record (both with Gronk!). I survived one (obviously) and not the other (thanks, Todd Gurley). But I think this might be the last time I go with Brady in fantasy. I might be able to be talked into it again. But I'm starting to wonder if Brady is going to take a page from Drew Brees and let his rushing attack do most of the talking for him. I mean, Brees and Brady can still go when they need to. But neither team needs their QB to throw for more than 5,000 yards anymore. Matt Ryan being a bust was the easiest thing to call this season. It's nothing about a magical season, it's about losing Kyle Shanahan. One of the top offensive minds in the league. Jameis Winston truly disappointed me this year. I was so ready for him to break out and have that monster season. But it never happened. And I blame Dirk Koetter. This is the second time you've failed me! (The first was his coaching stint at ASU.) Marcus Mariota was another disappointment. Ever since he broke his leg, man. I also blame the coaching staff here as well. Again, it's hard to find a Shanahan and McVay. But the Titans need to do something before I'm buying in again. Image It's funny. I'm ready to enjoy the ride when it comes to "Star Wars" and whatnot. Not wrestling. Elias was amazing on Monday Night Raw this week. But I was pissed beyond belief that part-time wrestler John Cena was able to go over him. Brandon Stroud always talks about this at great length in his columns, but it truly is an insult to the fans to have to watch him do this to the guys we are starting to love. Can't we just have Cena come out, give his hat and shirt to a child (which is the best of John Cena) and then go over some enhancement talent. Not somebody who has become the best part of the show. I would have been upset if it was the Miztourage instead of Elias. But those guys exist for those sort of beat downs. It's all very depressing to me. And don't get me started on Ty Dillinger, too. Ugh. Image John Cena is set to have a "big" match at WrestleMania. And with a name bigger than A.J. Styles. Which, how is that even possible? Bigger than Styles? I just hope it's the Undertaker. And then Cena can sit there and believe that he's beaten the streak or something. Maybe this somehow passes the torch? And Cena will be the guy who only shows up to Mania to win. I don't know. At least this means my dream of Nakamura vs. Styles can still happen. I'm not drafting Melvin Gordon next year. I just can't do it. I know, he got his double-digit touchdowns again. This despite that he ONCE AGAIN averaged less than four-yards per carry. Matt Harmon once used Tyreek Hill as an example as to why you need to do more than look at the numbers and watch tape. Gordon is the classic, don't watch tape just look at the numbers. Hey, can the Lions ever have a rushing attack again? Like ever? I mean, I should be happy as a Bears fan. But it's the Lions. They had Barry Sanders and never mattered. Let me put the Giants on that wish list, too. But new GM Dave Gettleman will make the offensive line a priority according to Mike Garafolo. That would help. Image Depeche Mode was one of the first concerts I ever went to. And it was amazing. Almost as equally amazing that that (now) trio is still touring and one of the highest grossing acts on the planet along with U2 (duh), Coldplay and Guns N' Roses. And yet, they were not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Which is a joke. I know they aren't a true "rock-n-roll" band. But this is to celebrate music and DM has been one of the most influential groups of all-time. Just think of all of the bands, even hard rock bands, that started using synthesizers because of their influence. It's mind-boggling that they continue to get overlooked. Image Oh well, it's not all bad. Depeche Mode should get in next year. And I'm not quite sure about the induction qualifications, so forgive me if I get this wrong. But I believe Blink 182 should be in its first year of eligibility next season, and it is an automatic, sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Fame band. What would be really cool would be to induct Blink 182, No Doubt and Sublime all in the same year. Though I have to surmise (without looking it up) Sublime is already in. â¦ Holy smokes, I just looked it up. Sublime isn't in the Hall. How is this Hall of Fame worse than the Pro Football Hall of Fame? I feel like we're going to see some tremendous value in Julio Jones next year. It feels like he's going to drop out of the first round. That's a given. But would you take him in the second-round? I feel like it's still risky at the top of the second. But if you could pair (for instance) Nuk and Julio, that's a pretty nice starting point. I'm not advocating a straight zero-RB theory. Because there are some great young RBs that are too good to pass up. But if you could go this direction and then scoop up your RB later, that's not bad. And if the Falcons replace Steve Sarkisian, I'd be more apt to jump in Julio next year. Amari Cooper could drop to the fifth-round of my draft and I would still hesitate to draft him. BTW, my fifth-round pick in the NFL Fantasy LIVE League was Stefon Diggs. He was fine this year. Not great, but fine. Did I do this to him? BTW, he's the second Vikings receiver I've drafted in the fifth-round of this league. And for further clarification. For any of you jerks who like to say, "This guys advised taking a kicker in the fifth round." That never happened. I picked Stephen Gostkowski in the fifth-round of one league. I could never be more clear. However, some poor kid nearly deleted his account because he got it wrong. Don't go to those extreme measures. But seriously, one more year for Jay Cutler, right?