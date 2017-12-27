Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Whenever the Browns are on the schedule, that team's defense is going to be listed as a start 'em. This week, that defense resides in Pittsburgh. Home defensive units have averaged more than 12 fantasy points a game when facing rookie DeShone Kizer and his offense, and the Steelers still have AFC postseason seeding on the line.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Ravens defense put up a stinker against the Colts last week, but I'd stick with the black and purple ahead of a matchup against the Bengals. Home defenses have averaged almost nine fantasy points per game against Cincinnati, and Baltimore will be primed to put up a stellar performance with a potential postseason berth on the line.
Start 'Em: Chiefs D/ST at Broncos, Seahawks D/ST vs. Cardinals
Sleepers: Bills D/ST at Dolphins, Lions D/ST vs. Packers
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Broncos defense was once one of the most feared units in fantasy football, but this season has been one to forget. Ranked 23rd in fantasy points, Denver has been unreliable even against the best matchups. So while the Chiefs could well rest some of their starters this week, I'd still fade the Broncos in this AFC West contest.
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles fields one of the better defenses in fantasy football, but I'd beware this week's matchup against the Niners. In the last three games with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, opposing defenses have finished no better than tied for 20th in fantasy points. That includes the Jaguars, who ranked a brutal 29th against them last weekend.
Sit 'Em: Bears D/ST at Vikings, Dolphins D/ST vs. Bills
Busts: Cardinals D/ST at Seahawks, Panthers D/ST at Falcons
