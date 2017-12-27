Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Adam Vinatieri vs. Houston Texans
Vinatieri hasn't been the most consistent kicker in fantasy football this season, but he can be useful when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this week, as the Colts battle a Texans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to kickers on the road. The future Hall of Famer is a free agent in most leagues.
Matt Prater vs. Green Bay Packers
Prater has been on a slide in recent weeks, scoring eight or fewer fantasy points in each of his last four games. I like him to rebound at home this week, however, as the Packers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to kickers. Back in Week 9, Prater beat Green Bay for an impressive 12 fantasy points at Lambeau Field.
Start 'Em: Justin Tucker vs. Bengals, Dustin Hopkins at Giants
Sleepers: Josh Lambo at Titans, Nick Rose vs. Raiders
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Bailey, one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, has been anything but since his return from an injured groin. While he did score 16 fantasy points a week ago, the veteran missed on two conversions in a loss to the Seahawks. Next up is a date with the Eagles, who have allowed an average of 5.8 fantasy points to kickers at home.
Mason Crosby vs. Detroit Lions
Once one of the top kickers in fantasy football, Crosby has been his numbers (and value) take a dive this season. He's failed to score double digits in all but one game this season, and questions about the Packers offense with Brett Hundley at the helm have continued. Crosby is an obvious fade in a meaningless contest at Ford Field.
Sit 'Em: Chandler Catanzaro at Patriots, Brandon McManus vs. Chiefs
Busts: Jake Elliott vs. Cowboys, Graham Gano at Falcons
