Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jack Doyle vs. Houston Texans
Doyle hasn't recorded great numbers in recent weeks, but he's still one of the most targeted tight ends in the league. Furthermore, this week's home matchup against the Texans makes him a virtual must-start in PPR formats. Their defense has allowed 13.8 PPR points a game to tight ends on the road, which ranks as the sixth most.
Antonio Gates vs. Oakland Raiders
Gates turned back time a week ago, catching six passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and 20.1 PPR points in a win over the Jets. Fantasy owners who need a tight end should consider the future Hall of Famer against the Raiders, who have surrendered 16.2 PPR points per contest to the position on the road. That ranks as the third most.
Start 'Em: Delanie Walker vs. Jaguars, Vernon Davis at Giants
Sleepers: Charles Clay at Dolphins, Jesse James vs. Browns
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Jared Cook vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Cook has been tough to predict overall this season, but he's been an easier prognostication in recent weeks. Over his last six games, he has scored fewer than six PPR points five different times. He's also failed to score a touchdown in all but one contest since Week 6. The Bolts have been tough on tight ends too, so I'd fade Cook.
Cameron Brate vs. New Orleans Saints
Aside from a 17.9-point performance against the Packers in Week 13, Brate has been a tough start for fantasy owners during the second half of the season. That trend is likely to continue against the Saints, who have allowed just two touchdowns and a mere 6.9 PPR points a game to tight ends on the road. That's the fewest in the NFL this season.
Sit 'Em: Austin Hooper vs. Panthers, David Njoku at Steelers
Busts: Kyle Rudolph vs. Bears, Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Patriots
