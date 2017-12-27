Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Sit of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Cooper came out of nowhere to produce a touchdown and 15.6 PPR points in a loss to the Eagles last week, but anyone who starts him against the Chargers will be left feeling black and blue. The Bolts have one of the better pass defenses in the league, and that was evident in Week 6 when they held Cooper to a mere 28 yards.