Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - T.Y. Hilton vs. Houston Texans
Hilton has been one of the most inconsistent wide receivers in fantasy football, due in large part to the fact that his quarterback has been unreliable under center. Still, a matchup against the Texans makes him a solid option for this weekend. Houston has allowed 13 touchdown catches and the second-most PPR points to wideouts.
JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cleveland Browns
Smith-Schuster, listed as the top wideout start last week, produced a touchdown and 19.5 PPR points in a win over the Texans. I'd continue to roll with the USC product against the winless Browns, who should be no match for Ben Roethlisberger and a Steelers team that still has a chance to earn the top overall seed in the AFC postseason.
Golden Tate vs. Green Bay Packers
Tate hasn't been so golden for fantasy footballers in recent weeks, scoring fewer than seven PPR points in each of his last two games. Regardless, I like him to produce in what is a great matchup against the Packers. Their defense has allowed over 37 PPR points a game to wideouts on the road, and Tate beat them for 113 yards in Week 9.
Start 'Em: Davante Adams at Lions, Marvin Jones vs. Packers
Sleepers: Keelan Cole at Titans, Ryan Grant at Giants
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Cooper came out of nowhere to produce a touchdown and 15.6 PPR points in a loss to the Eagles last week, but anyone who starts him against the Chargers will be left feeling black and blue. The Bolts have one of the better pass defenses in the league, and that was evident in Week 6 when they held Cooper to a mere 28 yards.
Kelvin Benjamin vs. Miami Dolphins
Benjamin was robbed of a touchdown last week against the Patriots, but he still posted 12 PPR points in the contest. I wouldn't expect him to duplicate that stat line this weekend, however, as the Bills travel to Miami to face a Dolphins defense that has allowed just five touchdowns and the third-fewest PPR points to receivers at home.
Sterling Shepard vs. Washington Redskins
Shepard was a fade for me last week, and he produced a modest 9.5 PPR points in a loss to the Cardinals. He also suffered an injured neck in the contest, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants limited him or shut him down altogether ahead of this week's matchup versus the Redskins. Regardless, fantasy fans need to have an alternative.
Sit 'Em: DeVante Parker vs. Bills, Sammy Watkins vs. 49ers
Busts: Mike Evans vs. Saints, Alshon Jeffery vs. Cowboys
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!