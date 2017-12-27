Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Henry is expected to see the bulk of the backfield work with DeMarco Murray injured in what is a must-win scenario for the Titans, so volume won't be an issue. The matchup isn't terrible either, as the Jaguars are locked into the three seed in the AFC and could decide to rest some of their defensive starters. Look for Henry to shine.
Kenyan Drake vs. Buffalo Bills
Drake has been one of the best waiver-wire adds in fantasy football this season, and he should continue to reward those who grabbed him in a plus-matchup against the Bills. No team in the league has allowed more PPR points to running backs, so it's hard not expect Drake to fill up the stat sheet in what is an important AFC East battle.
Alex Collins vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Collins has put up a couple of stinkers in his last two games, but he's still a solid flex starter (at worst) in a solid matchup against the Bengals. Their defense, which has been riddled with injuries in recent weeks, has allowed 12 total touchdowns and an average of 26.7 PPR points per contest to runners. Keep Collins in your starting lineup.
Start 'Em: Marshawn Lynch at Chargers, Jamaal Williams at Lions
Sleepers: Tion Green vs. Packers, Wayne Gallman vs. Redskins
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Leonard Fournette vs. Tennessee Titans
The Jaguars are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC postseason, so I would expect Fournette to see his workload scaled back in a meaningless game (for Jacksonville). The rookie has been banged up for most of the second half of the season, so coach Doug Marrone could lean on his backups in order to allow his workhorse some rest.
Jay Ajayi vs. Dallas Cowboys
Ajayi has seen his PPR points totals increase in each of the last three weeks, but how much work will he see in a meaningless game against the Cowboys? That's the question that fantasy fans have to ask themselves. He's averaged 15.3 touches since Week 14, and a potential decline in that total would make him a real risk for owners.
Tevin Coleman vs. Carolina Panthers
Coleman found the end zone and outscored his backfield mate Devonta Freeman last week, but I wouldn't trust him in an important NFC South matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has been stout against the run, allowing just eight total touchdowns and the third-fewest PPR points to the position. Keep Coleman sidelined.
Sit 'Em: Ameer Abdullah vs. Packers, Mike Davis vs. Cardinals
Busts: Jordan Howard at Vikings, Lamar Miller at Colts
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!