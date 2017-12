The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap championship week, including the dominance of Todd Gurley during the fantasy playoffs (2:45). The guys also give listener league updates (15:10) before talking top performers (28:20) and biggest disappointments (39:50). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (49:10). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: