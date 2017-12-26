Picking the Perfect Week 17 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 17 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 17 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Franchise isn't concerned about Drew Brees' ongoing fantasy mediocrity ... he just sees "Buccaneers" on the schedule. And I appreciate that. Alvin Kamara, on the other hand, is always worthy of a Perfect Challenge slot. Same with Le'Veon Bell -- since the Steelers still have something to play for. Adam Thielen has been overshadowed by Stefon Diggs lately but he could easily bounce back against the Bears. Keenan Allen should continue to be a target monster in a critical game against the Raiders. The Broncos struggle against most tight ends. Travis Kelce will be no exception. The Vikings defense should take aim at Mitchell Trubisky in a big game for Minnesota. And Justin Tucker.

Alex Gelhar's Week 17 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon have plenty to play for and get to go at a beleaguered Raiders defense with little at stake. Ezekiel Elliott had a nice return last week. But can he do it against a feisty Eagles defense? DeAndre Hopkins is a damn wizard and should be in all of the lineups. Marvin Jones gets another shot at a very soft Packers secondary. Rob Gronkowski is nearly unguardable. The Vikings defense is back. And Robbie Gould.

Matt Harmon's Week 17 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

The Legend of Jimmy G has reached new heights after Garoppolo slayed the Jaguars defense in Week 17. What can he do against the division rival Rams? Alex Collins is hoping to stay productive against a Bengals defense that has been less-than-great recently. Christian McCaffrey has elevated his game lately and will need to play big in a huge game against Atlanta. Nuk's back, y'all. So are Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce. The Steelers defense should tee off on the Browns once again. And Justin Tucker.

Marcas Grant's Week 17 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Ben Roethlisberger has been one of fantasy's hottest quarterbacks over the past month and the Browns aren't going to stop that. LeSean McCoy and Todd Gurley are just flat out killing it on a weekly basis. Hi, DeAndre Hopkins. Hello again, Keenan Allen. Gronk's gonna Gronk. The Steelers defense is hanging around here. And Justin Tucker.

Those are our picks for Week 17. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

