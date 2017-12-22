Week 16 bold fantasy predictions: Jimmy G thrives

All your favorite NFL Fantasy analysts (and the other ones, too) spend all week pouring over data, slugging through hours of game film and debating amongst each to give you the best advice on what to do with your fake football squads. In this space, however, as the work week comes to an end we'll crank up the heat a bit more than usual and go off the map. Every week, our analysts will drop their boldest predictions and inevitably dance around their desks with idiotic grins if they ever happen to come true. If said predictions go belly up, we shall never speak of them again.

Alex Gelhar: Carlos Hyde out-rushes Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette is battling a quad contusion and the Jaguars have a stable of capable running backs behind him. Carlos Hyde is a big part of the 49ers attack and could play a key role in the game plan once again. It's not the boldest of predictions here, but it's Week 16 and I'm pretty much out of takes, so enjoy this prediction and have a happy holiday season.

Marcas Grant: Jimmy Garoppolo will have 275 yards and two touchdowns

It's been a pure joy to watch Jimmy Garoppolo play quarterback over the past few weeks. He's looked poised and in command of Kyle Shanahan's offense. This week is his biggest test so far against a Jaguars defense that has set itself apart from the rest of the league. In most situations, the above stat line doesn't feel like a huge deal. But against this Jacksonville team, it feels nearly historic. This is when The Legend of Jimmy G will truly begin.

James Koh: Mavin Jones explodes for 150 and a TD versus his former team

REVENNNNNNGGGGGGEEEEEE!

It's Jones versus the Bengals. Payback, baby. That's all you need, I would think, but if not, let me hit you with some fancy stats. Per AirYards.com, Jones has the 8th most air yards in the NFL and when you combine that with 6-10 targets he is anticipated to get in this contest, that is good to very good. The Bengals, meanwhile, look utterly uninterested from the top down and considering the Lions need to win to stay in playoff consideration, I'm expecting big things from the passing game.

Michael Fabiano: Case Keenum, Blake Bortles and Nick Foles will all score at least 18 fantasy points this week

A one-time laughingstock, a journeyman and a backup quarterback will all put up solid stat lines in fantasy championship week, further proving that you don't need an elite signal-caller to win a league title. Keenum, Bortles and Foles all have great matchups, and there's also something on the line for their respective teams in terms of postseason seeding. If this happens, I might even draft a single quarterback in my leagues next season! I'm joking. Kind of.

Cynthia Frelund: Kenyan Drake earns more fantasy points than Kareem Hunt in this Dolphins at Chiefs matchup.

The Chiefs defense ranks No. 32 in allowing rushing plays of 10-plus yards and ranks no higher than No. 25 in most rushing categories associated with success (like yards gained on first down). They also allow the most first downs to opposing teams based on defensive penalties. When the Dolphins establish the run, they really set Jay Cutler up to succeed (aka not turn the ball over). Drake can break tackles, we saw that. Over the past three weeks, he's averaging over 21 carries per game and his about 4.8 yards per rush average is coming without a lot of help from his offensive line. Drake gains less than one yard before contact on about 60 percent of his carries. The Chiefs defense is also quite turnover dependent... so it would be logical to rely on the run to stabilize the passing situations. I am not staking my fantasy season on this (and do not think I am saying to sit Hunt) but we've seen some wildly inconsistent play out of both of these teams, so why not make my bold prediction a little fun?

Adam Rank: Rank: Mike Gillislee with a pair of touchdowns

Come on, ladies and gentleman. This is the most obvious plot point in NFL history. There are many competing narratives here. For starters, it's a revenge game. That alone should be your dog whistle to this game. Revenge game, sign me up! But there's so much more. Because this will just play out like the best Bill Belichick plot, ever. I mean, I don't know why Bill does this to me. I like the Patriots. I want to be supportive. But it's like rooting for Kylo Ren at this point. That said, I can see how this one is going to work out. Dion Lewis will be fine between the 20s. And then when given a chance, Ol' Gill is going to go for not just one, but two touchdowns. Tom Brady will end up as a disappointment (fantasy-wise), Lewis will be fine, Gronk will be okay and many of us will be stung by the Patriots in championship week. But the good news is they will go on to win the Super Bowl and make you feel worse about this.

Matt "Franchise" Franciscovich: Former Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs against his old squad

Are you sensing a theme here yet? Yep, it's officially REVENGE WEEK in the bold predictions. Look, Washington running Kapri Bibbs scored on a 36-yard catch-and-run screen pass against the Cardinals. The Redskins literally signed him off the street just days before the game. He's already clearly the pass-catching back in Washington and Samaje Perine left Thursday's practice early with a groin injury. I liked Bibbs as a deep play even if Perine was healthy. But now that he may not be, lets up the ante a bit because it's Week 16! These predictions are meant to be bold, not to help you win. We have a gazillion other articles, a daily TV show and a podcast to help you win, so find those. Anyway, the Broncos have allowed more receiving touchdowns to running backs (six) than any other team in the league. Let's do this.

Matt Harmon: Damiere Byrd has more fantasy points Sunday than I've said, "WE'RE SAYING MERRY CHRISTMAS AGAIN" the last three weeks.

I went back and counted, and I've said that phrase 15 times between out NFL Media podcasts, the Fantasy Hipsters features and in our Stronghold group chat. Okay, I didn't really go back and count, but 15 sounds about right. Now, before you accuse me of being a point-chaser with Byrd, notice that I said last Sunday morning that he would break out in Week 15 against the Packers. I believe he has a secure role. However, it's definitely fair to say I'm on the holiday Bandwagon since I declared on the first day of this month I would be joining the pro-Christmas side of the Great War on Christmas. So, I've been putting the message in bulk out there just like Byrd will be putting up fantasy points in Week 16. The speedy Carolina wideout goes up against Buccaneers secondary that has been porous all season and is now banged-up.