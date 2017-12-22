Like/Dislike: You can't bench Tom Brady in fantasy

What we are talking about: Tom Brady He hasn't been great, but can you really sit him?

Dak Prescott Start him with confidence.

Matt Ryan Still not buying in.

A lot of you are probably sore with Tom Brady this week. Mostly because many of you are Patriots haters for reasons I surely can't explain. But if I'm going to be completely honest here, Brady hasn't been that great over the past couple of weeks. How bad? Let's take a look. Trevor Siemian (one touchdown and four picks) is the only player with a worse touchdown-to-interception ratio than Tom Brady (two touchdowns and four picks) since Week 13. Brady will try to avoid his first streak of five consecutive games with an interception since 2002. That seems like a long time ago. If you've managed to get this far with Brady you must be sweating. I know I'm not super comfortable with it. He's got a bad matchup against the Bills who haven't allowed a lot of points to quarterbacks this season. Brady had around nine points against the Bills just a few weeks ago. So, if you could remove emotion from fantasy football, you'd probably be better off with Nick Foles, Blake Bortles or Case Keenum. But I can't remove the emotion from the game. And I don't want to do something I'm going to regret. Let's say you look at the numbers and start somebody else, what happens if Foles scores six points for you. And Brady ends up throwing four touchdown passes? You're going to hate yourself forever. I'm still pissed I benched Dak Prescott for Marcus Mariota last year. Don't do this to yourself. If you start Brady, however, and he's bad. Guess whose fault that is. That's right, that falls on Tom. You can be irked at him forever. You can swear off avocado toast and never watch another Mark Wahlberg movie again. It's all on him. The only thing you can really do in fantasy is put your best players out there. What happens at that time is out of your control. It's like watching "The Last Jedi" or something. It's not like you're the one writing and directing it, so just sit back and enjoy the show. And without further ado ...