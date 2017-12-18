Fantasy LIVE Podcast: WTH is a catch anyway??

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap Week 15, including Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's calf injury (4:55) and a no-show performance from Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson in Aaron Rodgers' return (13:00). The guys also talk top performers (27:45) and biggest disappointments (48:40), and share quick takeaways from notable games (59:50). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (75:35). Like, subscribe and download!

