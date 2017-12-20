Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
In a battle of the former and current Colts, the Ravens defense should be considered one of the best fantasy options at the position. Listed as a start 'em last week, Baltimore went scorched earth on the Browns for a solid 20 fantasy points. Jacoby Brissett and his offense are a prime matchup, so keep the black and purple in your lineup.
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina's defense has been on a nice hot streak, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in three of its last four games. That streak of success should continue against the Buccaneers, who have been a positive matchup for opposing defenses this season. In fact, the Panthers scored 16 fantasy points against them in a 17-3 victory in Week 8.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets
The Chargers defense, listed as a sit 'em last week, failed to score a single fantasy point in a loss to the Chiefs. A solid rebound in the stat sheets is in the cards this week, however, as the Bolts travel to New Jersey to face the Jets and Bryce Petty. In five career starts, he's thrown for just three touchdown passes with six interceptions.
Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns
Chicago's defense hasn't been consistent, but it has scored 11 points in two of the last three weeks. The Bears have also averaged 9.4 fantasy points on their home field, so a matchup versus the Browns at Soldier Field makes them a streamable option. Home defenses have averaged almost 12 fantasy points a game against Cleveland.
Start 'Em: Eagles D/ST vs. Raiders, Chiefs D/ST vs. Dolphins
Sleepers: Lions D/ST at Bengals, Redskins D/ST vs. Broncos
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
Seattle's defense is an absolute mess, which was evident in the 42-7 butt kicking it took at the hands of Los Angeles a week ago. Things won't turn around when the Hawks head to Dallas to face a Cowboys offense that will have Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix after a six-game ban. Once an elite defense, the Seahawks are now a sit 'em.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
A popular steamer a week ago, the Bills scored 10 fantasy points in a home matchup against the Dolphins. This week's matchup against the Patriots is far more difficult, however. Opposing defenses have averaged 3.5 fantasy points per game against Tom Brady and his offense, which is second-fewest in the league. I would bench Buffalo.
Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston's defense remains one of the most owned units in fantasy football, but its time as a streamable asset ended long ago. In fact, the Texans haven't scored more than six fantasy points since Week 9. Things won't improve against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who will field a dangerous offense even without Antonio Brown.
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Titans defense has been a productive option for fantasy footballers in recent weeks, scoring 10 or more points in three of its last four games. Unfortunately, a home matchup against the Rams doesn't bode well for another titanic stat line. Opposing road defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points vs. Jared Goff this season.
Sit 'Em: Falcons D/ST at Saints, Packers D/ST vs. Vikings (Sat.)
Busts: Cowboys D/ST vs. Seahawks, Dolphins D/ST at Chiefs
