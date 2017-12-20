Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. Oakland Raiders
Elliott put up 10 fantasy points in last week's win over the Giants, and he's now scored double digits in each of his last two contests. I like him to post another nice stat line against the Raiders, who have surrendered an average of 9.7 fantasy points per game to kickers this season. Elliott could still be available on some waiver wires.
Chris Boswell vs. Houston Texans
Boswell might not be one of Pittsburgh's "Killer B's," but he has scored eight or more fantasy points in four of his last five games, including three games with 11 or more points. He should "be" in line for another productive week too, as Boswell faces a Texans defense that has allowed an average of 9.3 fantasy points to kickers at home.
Matt Prater vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Prater has failed to score more than eight fantasy points in three straight weeks, but a matchup in Cincinnati is favorable. The Bengals seem to have quit on the season, which could allow the Lions to move the ball and give Prater chances to score. Their defense has allowed a top-11 kicker in eight of their last 10 games overall as well.
Josh Lambo vs. San Francisco 49ers
Lambo has been hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 33 fantasy points in his last three games. He's in line for another nice stat line against the 49ers, who have surrendered an average of 8.6 fantasy points per game to kickers this season. If you stream kickers, Lambo will continue to be a worthwhile option in championship week.
Start 'Em: Greg Zuerlein at Titans, Justin Tucker vs. Colts (Sat.)
Sleepers: Phil Dawson vs. Giants, Brandon McManus at Redskins
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Adam Vinatieri vs. Baltimore Ravens
Vinatieri, a future Hall of Famer, has been a viable streamer when the matchup is favorable this season. That isn't the case this week, however, as he travels to Baltimore to face a Ravens defense that has been tough on kickers. In fact, the average fantasy finish of the position on their home field is a pedestrian 16th this season.
Ryan Succop vs. Los Angeles Rams
Succop was a hero for fantasy fans last week, as he put up 13 fantasy points including a 50-yarder in a loss to the Niners. The numbers don't bode well for a repeat performance though, as the Rams have allowed an average of just 6.1 fantasy points per game to the position this season. That total drops to 5.7 points per game on the road, too.
Blair Walsh vs. Dallas Cowboys
Walsh, listed as a sit 'em last week, has failed to score more than six fantasy points in four straight games. This week's matchup against the Cowboys is anything but favorable as their defense has surrendered an average of just six fantasy points per game to kickers at the Jerry Dome. There are far better alternatives on the waiver wire.
Stephen Hauschka vs. New England Patriots
Hauschka put up another stinker in the stat sheets last week, scoring six fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. The veteran should remain on fantasy benches this week against the Patriots, who have been tough on the position this season. In fact, New England has surrendered the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.
Sit 'Em: Giorgio Tavecchio at Eagles, Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Steelers
Busts: Mason Crosby vs. Vikings (Sat.), Nick Rose at Jets
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!