Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jack Doyle vs. Baltimore Ravens
Doyle didn't record monster yardage totals last week against the Broncos, but he did rank fourth in receptions among tight ends and remains a solid option in PPR formats. He should stay in starting lineups in championship week against the Ravens, who have allowed eight top-15 PPR tight ends including Jesse James two weeks ago.
Greg Olsen vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
He's back! Olsen went off for the first time all season, posting nine catches for 116 yards with a touchdown and 26.6 PPR points in a win over the Packers. The total was more than he had scored in his previous four games combined. The Buccaneers defense has been awful on the road, so start Olsen in this NFC South matchup.
Jimmy Graham vs. Dallas Cowboys
Graham has done a Houdini act in the stat sheets, posting minus-1 combined yards and .90 PPR points in his last two contests. I think he'll rebound against the Cowboys in an important NFC contest, however. Dallas has allowed five top-15 PPR tight ends over their last seven games, including three who ranked among the top four.
Evan Engram vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Giants offense has been inconsistent all season, but Engram continues to produce in the stat sheets. In fact, he's scored 15-plus PPR points in six of his last nine games. So while this week's matchup against the Cardinals isn't what we would consider to be "favorable" on paper, Engram should be active in fantasy championships.
Start 'Em: Delanie Walker vs. Rams, Eric Ebron at Bengals
Sleepers: Jesse James at Texans, Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Giants
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The whole Seferian-Jenkins thing was fun while it lasted, right? Well, the veteran tight end has scored a combined 11.8 PPR points in his last four games and has seen his targets decline to a mere four per game since Week 12. The Chargers have surrendered the eighth-fewest PPR points to tight ends too, so ASJ needs to be sidelined.
Jason Witten vs. Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy fans in PPR leagues can consider Witten a low-end No. 1 tight end, but those in standard formats might want to keep him on their benches. He's finished with fewer than seven standard points in seven of his last eight games, during which time he has found the end zone twice. Seattle has been tough on opposing tight ends, too.
Julius Thomas vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Thomas had been on a short hot streak a few weeks ago, but his last two games have been good for a combined 6.6 PPR points. No bueno. He's likely to leave coal in your fantasy stockings against the Chiefs, who have surrendered just three touchdowns and an average of just 10.6 PPR points per game to tight ends. Thomas is a sit 'em.
Charles Clay vs. New England Patriots
Clay produced a respectable 11.8 PPR points in last week's "revenge" game against the Dolphins, but I wouldn't chase the fantasy points ahead of this week's matchup in New England. The veteran has scored five or fewer PPR points in three of his last four games against the Patriots, and their defense has been decent versus tight ends.
Sit 'Em: David Njoku at Bears, Stephen Anderson vs. Steelers
Busts: Cameron Brate at Panthers, Austin Hooper at Saints
