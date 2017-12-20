Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Houston Texans
Smith-Schuster has been one of the best rookie wideouts in fantasy football, and the absence of Antonio Brown makes him a nice option in Houston. Their defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the fifth-most PPR points to wide receivers, so look for the USC product to light up the stat sheets much like a 10-foot Christmas tree.
Devin Funchess vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Funchess put up a massive stinker in last week's win over the Packers, but I wouldn't lose faith in him ahead of an upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers. No team has allowed more PPR points (44.5 PPG) to wide receivers on the road, and just two defenses have given up more touchdown catches this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Green Bay Packers
Diggs hasn't put up huge numbers in recent weeks, but he has scored 12-15 PPR points in three of his last four games. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Packers, who have allowed 17 touchdowns to wide receivers this season. Furthermore, Diggs has scored 12-plus PPR points in three of four career game against Green Bay.
Robert Woods vs. Tennessee Titans
Woods returned from an extended absence and scored 16.5 PPR points in last week's destruction of the Seahawks, and I like him to make like fantasy Santa Claus in a matchup against the Titans. Their defense has given up seven touchdowns and the fifth-most PPR points to receivers at home, soJared Goff should target Woods often.
Mohamed Sanu vs. New Orleans Saints
Sanu made like the Grinch with a stink, stank stunk stat line in last week's win over the Buccaneers, but I still consider him a legitimate flex starter versus the Saints. He's scored a touchdown in each of his last two games against New Orleans, and their defense has surrendered nine touchdown catches to receivers out of the slot.
Start 'Em: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Giants, Michael Crabtree at Eagles
Sleepers: Martavis Bryant at Texans, Paul Richardson at Cowboys
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Randall Cobb vs. Minnesota Vikings
Cobb put up a fat stat line against the Panthers, and he's produced double digits (PPR) in three of his last four games overall. So while it's difficult to sit him, keep in mind that Cobb is a potential bust against the Vikings. He's scored just two times in nine career games against them, and Minnesota has been very tough on slot wideouts.
Marquise Goodwin vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
I am a huge fan of Goodwin, who has been a favorite start 'em of mine in recent weeks. But one has to wonder if he can produce against a Jaguars defense that has been tough on most of the league's non-elite fantasy wideouts. Goodwin might still be worth a roll of the dice based on target volume alone, but the matchup is Scrooge-ish.
Sterling Shepard vs. Arizona Cardinals
Shepard went nuts last week (apologies, as he was a sit 'em) against the Eagles, so fantasy fans will no doubt look to start him against the Cardinals. However, these birds offer a far more difficult test. Their defense has allowed five scores to wideouts at home, and slot receivers are averaging a modest 9.1 standard points overall.
Jamison Crowder vs. Denver Broncos
Crowder rebounded from two straight stinkers to post 55 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals, but can you trust him against the Broncos? No team has allowed fewer PPR points to wide receivers on the road, and Denver's defense has also surrendered just five touchdowns to slot men this season. Crowder looks like a fade.
Rishard Matthews vs. Los Angeles Rams
Matthews scored a touchdown and an impressive 21.5 PPR points in last weekend's loss to the Niners, but starting him against the Rams stinks of a point chase. Their defense has been tough on wideouts, allowing just eight touchdown catches and an average of 28.7 PPR points per contest. That ranks as the seventh-fewest in the league.
Sit 'Em: Jordy Nelson at Vikings, Jermaine Kearse vs. Chargers
Busts: T.Y. Hilton at Ravens, Emmanuel Sanders at Redskins
