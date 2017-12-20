Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Dion Lewis vs. Buffalo Bills
The loss of Rex Burkhead to an injured knee makes Lewis one of the most attractive fantasy backs for championship week. With a projected lead on both backfield snaps and touches for the Patriots ahead, the versatile runner should put up a nice stat line against a Bills defense that has surrendered the most PPR points to running backs.
Kenyan Drake vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Drake, listed as a start 'em last week, scored 23-plus PPR points for fantasy owners for the third consecutive week. While his upcoming matchup against the Chiefs looks bad on paper, it didn't stop Melvin Gordon from gashing them for 169 total yards, one touchdown and 28.9 PPR points last week. Drake is a true must start this week.
Alex Collins vs. Indianapolis Colts
Collins put up a stinker in last week's win over the Browns, but fantasy fans who survived that bad stat line should keep him in their lineups. The Colts have allowed at least one top-15 PPR running back in each of their last five contests, including C.J. Anderson last week. Look for Collins to rebound and post double-digit PPR points.
Latavius Murray vs. Green Bay Packers
Listed as a start 'em last week, Murray posted 17.4 PPR points in a win over the Bengals. Both he and Jerick McKinnon have another attractive matchup ahead, as the Packers have surrendered 12 total touchdowns and an average of 26.1 PPR points to backs. Their defense has also allowed the second-most catches to the position.
Giovani Bernard vs. Detroit Lions
Whether it's Bernard or Joe Mixon, fantasy owners should have the Bengals top running back active in a matchup that should make you feel festive. The Lions have surrendered a combined 16 touchdowns to running backs this season, not to mention 26.2 PPR points per game to the position. That ranks fourth-most in the league.
Start 'Em: Christian McCaffrey vs. Buccaneers, Jordan Howard vs. Browns
Sleepers: Theo Riddick at Bengals, Bilal Powell vs. Chargers
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Marshawn Lynch vs. Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to bench Lynch, who has scored 12-plus PPR points in four straight games. However, this week's matchup in Philadelphia is a brutal one. The Eagles haven't allowed a single rushing score to a back at home, and runners have scored the second-fewest PPR points when facing these birds in their "nest." I'd beware Beast Mode.
Samaje Perine vs. Denver Broncos
Perine failed to meet expectations again last week, as he produced a mere 8.6 points in PPR formats. Next on the schedule is a date with the Broncos, who have surrendered just six rushing touchdowns and an average of 21.0 PPR points per game to runners. At best, Perine is a highly questionable volume-based flex starter this weekend.
Frank Gore vs. Baltimore Ravens
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Gore was limited to 10 rushes and 9.8 PPR points in a loss to the Broncos. The veteran could lose touches to Marlon Mack in a meaningless game for the Colts in Baltimore, and the matchup is bad. In fact, the Ravens have let just one PPR runner finish higher than 16th against them at home since Week 5.
Isaiah Crowell vs. Chicago Bears
Crowell was impressive when he touched the football against the Ravens last week, rushing for 72 yards on just five carries. Unfortunately, he's still a high-risk flex starter when the Browns face the Bears in Chicago. Their defense has been tough on the run at home, as just one back has finished better than 13th at Soldier Field.
Doug Martin vs. Carolina Panthers
Whether the Buccaneers start Martin, Peyton Barber or Charles Sims, it doesn't matter much ... fantasy fans should avoid this unpredictable backfield. As if touch distribution issues aren't enough reason to sit your Tampa backs, the Panthers have given up just three touchdowns and the third-fewest PPR points to runners in Carolina.
Sit 'Em: Aaron Jones vs. Vikings, Orleans Darkwa at Cardinals
Busts: Carlos Hyde vs. Jaguars, Lamar Miller vs. Steelers
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!