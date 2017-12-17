Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 15

Takeaways from Week 15 as told by the tweets of the Fantasy Stronghold.

If you were playing against Todd Gurley, you probably knew you were in trouble when you saw that he was over 30 points IN THE FIRST HALF. The upside is that he (and the Rams) took it easy in the second half of their blowout win and the star running back finished the day with "only" 42 fantasy points. Gurley is opening up a pretty big gap on Le'Veon Bell as the top running back in fantasy football and cementing his name as the early favorite to be selected 1.01 next season.

Jags WR Jaydon Mickens just scored his second TD of the day. Really glad for him, scoring TDs in the NFL is a big accomplishment. â Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 17, 2017

Remember this day so you can tell your grand kids where you were for the Jaydon Mickens game. â Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) December 17, 2017

Can't wait for @adamrank to recap the Jags and Giants on #ThatHelpsNoOne this week. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) December 17, 2017

Jaydon Mickens might be the poster boy for all of the relative unknowns that scored touchdowns in Week 15 but he wasn't alone. There was Tommy Bohanon and Corey Grant and Damiere Byrd and Tavarres King and Benny Cunningham and Cody Latimer and Jeff Heuerman and Keelan Cole and Kapri Bibbs. And that's before we get to Brock Osweiler's huge game on Thursday night. What I'm saying is that sometimes fantasy football doesn't make any sense. Too bad this came during a week that might have determined your championship future.

Another potential touchdown turned into an interception for Rodgers. Jordy had Bradberry dead to rights over the top. 3 INTs now. â James Koh (@JamesDKoh) December 17, 2017

In the end, Aaron Rodgers ended up with a decent fantasy week with more than 20 points. But it wasn't easy and it certainly wasn't pretty. For much of the game, Rodgers looked like ... well, like a guy who hadn't played football in a couple of months. He made some nice throws mixed in with some not-so-nice ones. He also had to go on the road against a pretty good defense. Next week, Rodgers and the Packers will be back at Lambeau Field but the Vikings aren't exactly an accommodating guest. Fantasy managers will again have some tough decisions to make at the quarterback spot.

Excuse me ... I was told that Aaron Rodgers' return meant that Jordy Nelson would once again prosper. I would like to submit to you that we were sold a bill of goods on that one. At least for this week. Nelson was targeted six times and finished with three catches for 28 yards. In other words, just about what he was producing with Brett Hundley under center. Maybe things get better next week after Rodgers and Nelson have another week of working together. But they're also playing the Vikings. So maybe not.

I'm sad that A.J. Green retired.



Wait ... what's that you say? â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) December 17, 2017

Speaking of star receivers who have let people down recently ... I present A.J. Green. Green's production has been wildly inconsistent from week to week. Even in a scary matchup with the Vikings, one would think that Cincinnati could find creative ways to get the ball to their best player -- especially once the game got away from them and they were forced into a passing game script. One would have thought incorrectly. The ball was thrown in Green's direction just four times which turned into two catches and 30 yards. Contrary to what "football people" like to tell us, this game isn't always super complex. Sometimes you should just throw it to your good players. But maybe that's why the Bengals are 5-9.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara both have TDs now. Ingram closing in on 100 scrimmage yards in 1st half. â Matt Franciscovich (@MattFranchise) December 17, 2017

I have no real analysis. I just want us all to spend another evening basking in how amazing it has been to watch the Saints backfield this year. Also maybe we should thank Adrian Peterson for getting out of the way and letting this happen. Even if it wasn't fully his own choice.

Blake Bortles balling in Week 15. This is why I always say it's best to have a locked-in elite QB for the fantasy playoffs. â Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 17, 2017

It's a weird world we live in when Blake Bortles is more likely to win you a fantasy championship than Tom Brady. Yet here we are. And this isn't just a numbers thing. Watching Bortles play over the past few weeks has revealed a quarterback who looks more confident, is making better decisions and is dropping absolute dimes to his receivers. The Texans secondary isn't scaring anyone these days but Bortles also threw for 325/3 while tossing to the likes of Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens. He also has eight touchdowns and one pick in his last five games. Time for the jokes to stop.

I wasn't worried about the Ravens shutting down Josh Gordon. I never considered that the prime culprit could be DeShone Kizer. The Browns quarterback got off to a horrendous start and never really recovered. As a result, all of the Browns pass-catchers suffered. Gordon wasn't immune with just five catches (11 targets) for 47 yards. I don't know what to believe anymore. The Browns visit Chicago next week to take on the Bears and now we really have to question whether or not to start Gordon in Championship Week.

Not sure how many people are still rocking with Greg Olsen at this point. But congratulations to you all. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) December 17, 2017

Between injuries and underperformance, it's safe to say that many had given up on Greg Olsen being a viable fantasy option this season. After all, he hadn't caught a touchdown. Until today, that is. Olsen also posted three times as many yards in this game as he'd had all season. If you still believed, you're awesome. You're also in the minority.

49ers have themselves a QB now. Jimmy G is the real deal. â Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) December 17, 2017

My Christmas wish is that the 49ers sign Garoppolo and go get Davante Adams. Dear Teenage Fantasy Football Santa, make this happen for us.

Wait...what?"

* Blaine Gabbert and Bryce Petty threw the ball a combined 80 times for 368 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo had 381 yards on 43 attempts.

* Todd Gurley averaged 7.2 yards per carry with 21 rushing attempts.

* DeAndre Hopkins had 80 of Houston's 128 receiving yards.

* Kareem Hunt has had 59 touches the past two weeks. He had 58 in the previous four games.

* Todd Gurley accounted for 48.9 percent of the Rams offense.

* Defenses that scored as many or fewer points than you this week (heading into SNF): Chargers, Giants, Packers, Seahawks and Texans.

* TE Watch: The luminaries that landed in the top 10 among tight ends this week (entering SNF) -- Garrett Celek, Jeff Heuerman and Luke Willson.

And one for the road...

If it wasn't in the context of football, it would be really weird that I had the thought "how many cheeks = two feet"? Actually, still weird. â Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 17, 2017

