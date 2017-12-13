Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jack Doyle vs. Denver Broncos
Doyle didn't put up huge numbers in last week's snowstorm in Buffalo, but he did score a touchdown to save what might have been an awful stat line. I expect him to rebound on Thursday night, as Doyle will face a Broncos defense that has allowed an average 16.1 PPR points to tight ends on the road. I'd start Doyle with confidence.
Delanie Walker vs. San Francisco 49ers
Walker has been a solid option for fantasy fans in all leagues this season, and I'd keep him active in what is a revenge game against the 49ers. While their defense has allowed the eighth-fewest PPR points to tight ends overall, San Francisco has given up a combined five top-10 performances to the position over its last seven games.
Kyle Rudolph vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Rudolph has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last three games, so it's no surprise to see him rise up the tight ends ranks. Fantasy footballers should continue to roll with him against the Bengals, whose defense allowed four catches for 44 yards with a touchdown to rookie Adam Shaheen just one week ago.
Jason Witten vs. Oakland Raiders
Witten has finished with a combined 28 yards in his last two games, but the veteran has scored in each of those contests to save what might have otherwise been a pair of stinkers. He's a worthwhile streamer this week against the Raiders, who have allowed an average of 5.4 receptions per game (tied, third-most) to opposing tight ends.
Start 'Em: Jared Cook vs. Cowboys, Charles Clay vs. Dolphins
Sleepers: Julius Thomas at Bills, Ricky Seals-Jones at Redskins
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. New Orleans Saints
Seferian-Jenkins was a massive whiff for me last week, as he posted a stinker despite what was a tremendous matchup on paper against the Broncos. This week he faces the Saints, who have allowed an average of 9.9 PPR points per game to tight ends. That ranks as the fourth fewest in the league. Also, Bryce Petty will be his quarterback.
Eric Ebron vs. Chicago Bears
Ebron came out of nowhere (and I mean nowhere) to put up 10 catches and a season-high 17.4 PPR points in a win over the Buccaneers. If you think he can do it again, well, you might be accused of being a points chaser based on his lack of overall success in the stat sheets. The Bears have also been very formidable against tight ends.
O.J. Howard vs. Atlanta Falcons
Howard has put up some decent numbers in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown and 13-plus PPR points in two of his last four games. He hasn't been reliable overall, however, and it's anyone's guess as to whether he or Cameron Brate will see more targets each week. Atlanta has been tough on tight ends too, so I'd sit Howard this week.
Stephen Anderson vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
A popular sleeper last week, Anderson's stock took a major kick to the pills after a 3.6-point effort in a loss to the Niners. The Texans will also move on to T.J. Yates at quarterback, and this week's matchup in Jacksonville is a difficult one. Just ask any fantasy fanatic who started Jimmy Graham last week and was left with zilch.
Sit 'Em: Austin Hooper at Buccaneers (Mon.), Tyler Kroft at Vikings
Busts: Greg Olsen vs. Packers, Jesse James vs. Patriots
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!