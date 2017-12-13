Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Josh Gordon vs. Baltimore Ravens
Gordon has come back from a multi-season absence and dominated defensive backs like he never left. He will continue to flash against the Ravens, who are without their top cornerback Jimmy Smith. With an 83 percent snap percentage and 17 targets in the last two weeks, Gordon should continue to see more than his share of opportunities.
Devin Funchess vs. Green Bay Packers
Funchess has been on quite a nice hot streak in recent weeks, scoring 13-plus PPR points in five straight games with four touchdowns in that time. Fantasy footballers should expect him to put up a similar line against the Packers, who have surrendered nine touchdowns and the fourth-most PPR points to receivers on the road this season.
Golden Tate vs. Chicago Bears
Listed as a start 'em last week, Tate went off for 85 yards, one touchdown and 22.5 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. I'd roll with him against the Bears, who have allowed eight touchdowns and an average of 34.5 PPR points per game to wideouts on the road. Chicago has also given up seven touchdowns to slot receivers overall.
Marqise Lee vs. Houston Texans
Lee has scored fewer than 10 PPR points in two of his last four games, but fantasy fans have to like his chances of making an impact at home against the Texans. Their defense has had a tough time against wide receivers on the road, allowing nine touchdowns and the third-most PPR points to the position. I consider Lee a No. 2 receiver.
Marquise Goodwin vs. Tennessee Titans
Goodwin has emerged as a consistent option for fantasy fans, scoring 11-plus PPR points in each of his last four games. His targets have also increased in each of his last four games, and he's seen even more chances since Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over the offense. The Titans offer a pretty good matchup for Goodwin too, so start him.
Start 'Em: Michael Crabtree vs. Cowboys, Mohamed Sanu at Buccaneers (Mon.)
Sleepers: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Patriots, Dede Westbrook vs. Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Robby Anderson vs. New Orleans Saints
Anderson was one of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football just two weeks ago, but he's posted a stinker in Denver and has lost his quarterback in the matter of a few short days. So if the spector of Bryce Petty and his 54.2 completion percentage doesn't scare you off, Anderson also has a difficult matchup in New Orleans.
Sterling Shepard vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Shepard was listed as a start 'em last week, and he produced a stinker on just three targets. Win some, lose some. This week he faces the Eagles, who have allowed the fewest PPR points to slot receivers this season. That's where Shepard sees 72 percent of his snaps, so fantasy fanatics should temper their expectations this weekend.
DeVante Parker vs. Buffalo Bills
Parker has the look of a breakout candidate to start the season, but injuries and a recent decline in targets has made him tough to trust in fantasy circles. This week's matchup in Buffalo is a tough one too, as their defense has allowed just one touchdown catch and the third-fewest PPR points to opposing wideouts on their home turf.
Cooper Kupp vs. Seattle Seahawks
Kupp has been a star for fantasy leaguers in recent weeks, scoring double-digit PPR points in each of his last five games. So while it's tough to bench him, keep in mind that the Rams should have Robert Woods back this weekend. That could mean fewer targets for Kupp, who also has the difficult task of facing the Seahawks in Seattle.
Mike Evans vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Buccaneers offense is a mess right now, making it difficult to trust even Mike Evans as a regular starter. The same goes double for Jackson, who hasn't scored double-digit points in standard formats since Week 5. The Falcons have surrendered an average of just four scores to wideouts on the road as well, making Jackson a sit 'em.
Sit 'Em: Kelvin Benjamin vs. Dolphins, Josh Doctson vs. Cardinals
Busts: T.Y. Hilton vs. Broncos (Thur.), Jermaine Kearse at Saints
