Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.

vs. Start of the Week - Kenyan Drake vs. Buffalo Bills Drake has emerged into one of the top running backs in fantasy football, scoring a combined 47.4 PPR points in his last two games. He should continue to put up solid totals in the stat sheets against the Bills, who have surrendered 10 total touchdowns and the most PPR fantasy points to opposing backs on their home field this season. vs. Rex Burkhead vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Listed as a start 'em last week, Burkhead scored a touchdown and 16.3 PPR points in a loss to the Dolphins. It was the fifth time in six games that the veteran has scored 15-plus points. He's a good bet to find success once again this week, as he faces a Steelers defense that has allowed a top-8 PPR back in consecutive home contests. vs. Alex Collins vs. Cleveland Browns Collins has been on a serious hot streak, scoring at least one touchdown in four straight games while averaging 19.8 PPR points in that time. Fantasy owners should roll with him against the Browns, who have allowed a top-19 PPR running back in six straight games. In three of those six contests, the runner finished within the top four. vs. Latavius Murray vs. Cincinnati Bengals Listed as a sit 'em last week, Murray put up his worst stat line in his last five games. Regardless, I'd insert him back into your fantasy lineups ahead of a positive matchup against the Bengals. Their patchwork defense has allowed a top-five PPR running back in two straight games, including Jordan Howard's two-touchdown line last week. vs. Derrick Henry vs. San Francisco 49ers Henry has scored a touchdown in two straight games, during which time he's seen 19 touches compared to DeMarco Murray (26) despite a 37 percent difference in snaps. I'd consider the Alabama product is a viable flex starter against the 49ers, who have allowed seven total touchdowns and the second-most PPR points to opposing runners at home. Start 'Em: C.J. Anderson at Colts (Thur.), Jonathan Stewart vs. Packers

Sleepers: Mike Davis vs. Rams, Kerwynn Williams at Redskins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Doug Martin vs. Atlanta Falcons Martin started last week's loss to the Lions, but a lost fumble cost him carries down the stretch and might result in a lesser workload against the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Peyton Barber has been the best back in Tampa Bay over the last three weeks regardless, so Martin will be in a backfield committee in a best-case scenario. vs. Samaje Perine vs. Arizona Cardinals Perine failed to meet expectations last week, as he produced his second straight 9.2-point performance in PPR formats. Next on the schedule is a date with the Cardinals, who have surrendered just seven rushing touchdowns and an average of 21.9 PPR points per game to runners. At best, Perine is a questionable volume-base flex starter. vs. Matt Forte vs. New Orleans Saints Forte, much like the rest of the Jets offense, took a huge blow in value when the team lost Josh McCown for the season. That leaves the inexperienced Bryce Petty to take over the reins against a Saints defense that has been tougher than expected. With both matchup and game script against him, Forte now needs to be kept on the sidelines. vs. Frank Gore vs. Denver Broncos Gore, listed as a start 'em last week, rushed for 130 yards against the Bills. He also carried the football 36 times, which is the most he's ever touted the rock in a single contest as a pro. At the age of 34 and on a short week, Gore is almost guaranteed to see fewer touches. Plus, the Broncos defense has been tough on running backs. vs. Tevin Coleman vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coleman, who suffered a concussion last week, has seen his snaps and touches decrease (obviously) since the return of Devonta Freeman. He's also playing on Monday night, so it will be difficult to trust him as a starter in the event that he is a last-minute inactive. The Buccaneers have been far tougher on running backs at home, too. Sit 'Em: Orleans Darkwa vs. Eagles, Aaron Jones at Panthers

Busts: Isaiah Crowell vs. Ravens, LeGarrette Blount at Giants

