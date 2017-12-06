Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Michael Crabtree vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Crabtree will return from a one-game suspension and should be fired up to face the Chiefs in what is an important AFC West battle. Their defense has been awful against wide receivers, allowing 16 touchdowns and the second-most PPR points to the position. In Week 13, Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson combined for 17 catches against them.
Jarvis Landry vs. New England Patriots
The Patriots like to remove their opponent's top offensive option, which is Landry this week. But when these two teams faced each other in Week 12, he hauled in eight of his nine targets and scored 15 PPR points. New England has allowed the second-most yards to slot receivers for the season, so don't be afraid to keep Landry active.
Josh Gordon vs. Green Bay Packers
Gordon returned to action last week for the first time since 2014, and he looked no worse for wear with a team-high 11 targets on 48 snaps (76 percent). His next matchup is a favorable one, as the Browns will face a Packers defense that has surrendered 13 scores and the fourth-most PPR points to wideouts. Consider Gordon a flex option.
Golden Tate vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tate's value is based on the status of Matthew Stafford, who suffered a bruised throwing hand last week. If the veteran quarterback is active, Tate becomes a nice option against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed an average of close to eight catches to slot receivers. What's more, slot men have scored eight touchdowns against them.
Sterling Shepard vs. Dallas Cowboys
The return of Eli Manning makes Shepard a lot more attractive for this week's NFC East matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense has surrendered five touchdowns and the fifth-most yards to slot receivers, which is where Shepard sees around 73 percent of his snaps. He's also averaging 13.6 PPR points per game with Manning under center.
Start 'Em: Davante Adams vs. Browns, Marvin Jones at Buccaneers
Sleepers: Marquise Goodwin at Texans, Dede Westbrook vs. Seahawks
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Marqise Lee vs. Seattle Seahawks
Lee, listed as a start 'em last week, produced 21.6 PPR points in a win over the Colts. Unfortunately, a battle against the Seahawks won't be as attractive for fantasy footballers. While their defensive backfield has dealt with several major injuries, this unit isn't about to roll over against the Jaguars. I'd beware Lee this week.
Devin Funchess vs. Minnesota Vikings
Funchess isn't a must-sit wideout this week, but he is a player who could produce unimpressive numbers based on his recent standards. Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is one of the best in the business, and it shows in the stat sheets. The Vikings have given up the third-fewest PPR points to their opposition's top wideout in 2017.
Jamison Crowder vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Crowder is difficult to sit in PPR formats, but this week's matchup in Los Angeles is a brutal one on paper. The Rams have allowed just 60 yards a game to slot receivers, which is where Crowder has seen 67 percent of his snaps. What's more, their defense has allowed one wideout to rank better than 24th in PPR scoring in Hollywood.
Cooper Kupp vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Kupp has been listed as a start 'em in each of the last two weeks, during which time he's produced a combined 13 catches and 31.4 PPR points. The rookie out of Eastern Washington has a much tougher matchup this week, however, as he faces an Eagles defense that has allowed the fewest catches and yards to slot receivers this season.
Jordy Nelson vs. Cleveland Browns
Nelson caught five passes last week, which was his highest total in a game since Aaron Rodgers has been sidelined. Of course, he also finished with a mere 17 yards on those five catches. I'd continue to keep Nelson benched against the Browns, who have allowed one wideout to rank better than 22nd in PPR scoring in their last four home games.
Sit 'Em: Emmanuel Sanders vs. Jets, Nelson Agholor at Rams
Busts: Doug Baldwin at Jaguars, T.Y. Hilton at Bills
