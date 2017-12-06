Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Alex Smith vs. Oakland Raiders
Smith returned to the good graces of fantasy owners last week, putting up a monster stat line against the Jets. He should produce another positive total against the Raiders, who have allowed six quarterbacks to finish in the nine in fantasy points at the position this season. Smith is a very good bet to post a top-10 performance.
Josh McCown vs. Denver Broncos
McCown might not be an elite fantasy quarterback, but he's been effective in the stat sheets with 18-plus points in five of his last seven games. This week's matchup in Denver doesn't seem all that favorable, but keep in mind that their defense has allowed a combined four top-11 quarterbacks at home (including Andy Dalton in Week 11).
Philip Rivers vs. Washington Redskins
Rivers has scored 17-plus fantasy points in three straight games while throwing for six touchdowns in that time. Next on the slate is a date with the Redskins, who have allowed six quarterbacks to rank in the top six in fantasy points this season. What's more, their defense has allowed the second-most points to the position on the road.
Jameis Winston vs. Detroit Lions
Winston returned to action last week and scored 18.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers, marking the fourth time he's hit that total this season. He's now in the streamer conversation against the Lions, who have allowed a top-seven fantasy quarterback in three of their last four contests (including Deshone Kizer and Joe Flacco).
Case Keenum vs. Carolina Panthers
Keenum has become a viable fantasy starter this season, scoring 17 or more fantasy points in each of his last five starts. He's worth a look for those in need of a quarterback against the Panthers, who have allowed 10 touchdown passes and an average of 17 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers on their home field.
Start 'Em: Andy Dalton vs. Bears, Derek Carr at Chiefs
Sleepers: Brett Hundley at Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo at Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants
I love Prescott, but it's difficult to trust him ahead of a matchup against the Giants. NFC East games are often competitive despite team records, and Prescott has never scored more than 17.1 points in three meetings against New York. Also, keep in mind that he hurt his throwing hand last week. There's a lot of risk here for me.
Cam Newton vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sit Newton? Well, owners who have a viable alternative might want to think about it. The Vikings have allowed just 13.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and no team has allowed fewer rushing yards to the position. Also, I feel like Newton is due for a stinker after posting 17-plus points in four consecutive games.
Matt Ryan vs. New Orleans Saints
Much like I predicted in the preseason, Ryan has been a complete bust this season. He's failed to produce even one game with 20 points, and his current pace would put up more than 100 points behind last season's total. The Saints are no longer pushovers on the defensive side, surrendering the second-fewest passing yards on the road.
Matthew Stafford vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stafford's status for this week is in doubt after he bruised his throwing hand against the Ravens, but he's a sit 'em regardless. The hand could affect his touch and distance on the football, and the Buccaneers have been far tougher on quarterbacks at home this season. In fact, just one has finished higher than 16th against them.
Blake Bortles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Bortles, listed as a sleeper the last two weeks, has been tremendous in the stat sheets with consecutive 20-point performances. But that streak is likely to come to an end against the Seahawks, who have surrendered a mere six total touchdowns to go along with the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing signal-callers on the road.
Sit 'Em: Jay Cutler vs. Patriots (Mon.), Jacoby Brissett at Bills
Busts: Carson Wentz at Rams, Jared Goff vs. Eagles
