Week 13 bold fantasy predictions: Brett Hundley time

All your favorite NFL Fantasy analysts (and the other ones, too) spend all week pouring over data, slugging through hours of game film and debating amongst each to give you the best advice on what to do with your fake football squads. In this space, however, as the work week comes to an end we'll crank up the heat a bit more than usual and go off the map. Every week, our analysts will drop their boldest predictions and inevitably dance around their desks with idiotic grins if they ever happen to come true. If said predictions go belly up, we shall never speak of them again.

Alex Gelhar: Mike Evans goes for 150 yards and a touchdown against the Packers

Despite sitting tied for 10th in targets this year (96), Mike Evans has yet to hit 100 yards in a game and hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 7. I expect Evans to unload on the Packers secondary and have the big game we've all been waiting for. Jameis Winston is back under center just in time to face a banged-up Green Bay secondary ripe for the picking. Look for Evans to finally have a week-winning game in what could be the week's most beautifully bad shootout.

Marcas Grant: Brett Hundley has his first career 300-yard passing game

Brett Hundley showed us a little bit with a solid game on the road against the Steelers. This week, he gets to play at home against a bad Buccaneers secondary in a game that could turn out to be pretty high scoring. If it indeed turns into a track meet, expect Hundley and the Packers to sling the ball around and the young(ish) quarterback could eclipse three bills for the first time ever.

James Koh: Travis Benjamin posts 100-plus total yards, scores versus the Browns

Mike Williams is hurt and as we saw earlier in the year that Benjamin should be utilized more often in the Chargers offense. Philip Rivers has been mad cooking and Benjamin is arguably his most reliable deep threat. The speedster has caught a reception of at least 20 yards in four of his past five games and despite averaging more than 17 yards per target, has still hauled in an impressive 58 percent of his looks. Both numbers are better than noted deep shot artist DeSean Jackson. Benjamin might mess around and score on a jet sweep or end around, as well, you never know. So all that plus ... REVENNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!

Michael Fabiano: Antonio Brown will be held to 10 or fewer standard points on Monday night

Am I telling you to sit Brown? Come on. But don't be surprised if his final stat-line doesn't mirror the totals he's been putting up in recent weeks. Why? Well, he's actually scored fewer than 10 standard points in three of his last four games against the Bengals. What's more, Cincinnati has allowed 10-plus standard points to wideouts in just two of their last five games.

Cynthia Frelund: The Ravens allow Matthew Stafford to pass for over 300 yards.

The Ravens have yet to allow a 300-yard passer this season (one of only four teams to hold such an honor)... but... I project the Lions to be playing from behind (passing boost), potentially without Ameer Abdullah (more passing), and while Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate draw touch matchups (Jimmy Smith and Ladarius Webb), the targets will be there. Also, in fairness, the passers who the Ravens have faced aren't typically 300-yarders. Further, Stafford has averaged 289.8 passing yards per game.

Matt "Franchise" Franciscovich: Marshawn Lynch and Cordarrelle Patterson both finish top-10 at their positions in standard scoring

With Amari Cooper (ankle, head) likely out, and Michael Crabtree suspended, the Raiders will have to find other ways to produce on offense. We saw Patterson get some work last week, including a big 50-yard catch and run. All the guy needs is one touch to take it to the house, and his fantasy week is set. I think Oakland just loads up Lynch with volume against a weak Giants defense. He saw a season-high 29 touches a week ago, and hasn't been overworked to this point. Both players should have big games in a matchup that's about as favorable as it gets.

Matt Harmon: Jimmy Garoppolo finishes as a top-15 QB in his first start

The Bears have allowed 23, 27 and 31 total points since their bye in Week 9. They've also lost each of those games. Their defense has had some nice moments this year but injuries are starting to take their toll. Jimmy Garappolo probably barely knows the offense and he doesn't have too many weapons. But hey, Blaine Gabbert was the QB8 in his first start this season. So, literally, stranger things have happened.

Adam Rank: Travaris Cadet gets you double-digit fantasy points, even in standard leagues

Two words: Revenge Game. Do I even have to keep typing here? I do? Why? It's not like you actually read these words? Odds are you read the prediction, go LOLZ and then race to our mentions to say, "How do you even have a job here?" And if you're really curious, I started as an intern with NFL Publishing while I was at Cal State Fullerton. I did that for three summers and was eventually hired full-time. At that time ... Oh, you really didn't care, fine. But where was I? Oh yeah, revenge game. Cadet has been more involved in the offense in recent weeks. I wouldn't necessarily say this is going to be a huge blowout for the Patriots. I figure they run the ball more than expected and the game is close for a while before the Patriots pull away. But there should be enough chances for Cadet to do some damage.