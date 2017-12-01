Like/Dislike: Trust Russell Wilson against the Eagles

What we are talking about: Kareem Hunt I wish I could quit starting you ...

Kareem Hunt has been a disappointment over the last couple of weeks. How bad? Blake Bortles has more rushing TDs than Kareem Hunt since Week 3. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) November 27, 2017 That's some real talk right there. But that's not all. Hunt has failed to record 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last four games after gaining 100 yards (plus) in each of his first seven career games. He led the NFL in rushing yards (717) and scrimmage yards (1,002) after Week 7. He's rushed for 173 yards and accumulated 232 yards in that time since. So the entire fantasy community has turned their back on him and sent him packing. Like when Ara Parseghian sent Vince Vaughn's character packing in "Rudy." That's right, Vince Vaughn was in "Rudy." That's where he met Jon Favreau and then went on to make "Swingers" and stuff and the world was left changed for the better. But still, I'm going to once again go with Hunt this week because I'm a complete idiot. It's not something that I've seen on the tape. There weren't glimpses last week. It was completely awful. And I have no justification for going with Hunt again, other than the fact I'm going to trust his talent. It's more than "he's gotten me here" or anything like that. I really can't believe what I'm watching. I can't believe the Chiefs offense can be this bad. They have to be better. And we've seen too many instances where once we turn on a guy (I'm looking at Cole Wright who benched Julio Jones last week), they rise above the ashes. Now part of the problem is that Andy Reid is such a good coach in the first half of the season. He made the Patriots look foolish in Week 1. And how the Patriots have allowed the fewest points over the last five weeks (yes, even less than our national treasures, the Jaguars). That's because Bill Belichick makes in-season adjustments. Reid keeps wondering why his duct-taped rear-view mirror keeps falling off his car. But this is a good matchup for the Chiefs. The Jets are 26th against the run this season. So you can get some traction on the ground. I should know better, but I'm really out of options. I mean, I could slide in Travaris Cadet. But I'm just going to stick with Hunt instead. Come with me. via GIPHY And without further ado ...