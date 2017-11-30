5 must-read stats: Can Colts cool Blake Bortles?

Happy Week 13!

Each week I'll be giving you five stats to think about as you make your fantasy roster selections. I am also going to give you some high ceiling picks at each position (QB, RB, WR, TE) and a kicker and defense that might be available to stream. I am trying to go outside the top few at each position and find some picks that could deliver exceptional value based on their matchup and opportunity (volume, game plan, projected final score). I'm going to try to avoid listing the players who are too obvious.

My goal is to help you think about edging out your opponents with a strong floor and exceptional upside picks. So the "rules" for this article:

1. Not super obvious.

2. As exclusive as possible to this article.

3. You give me feedback and we evolve it together. Twitter @cfrelund is the best for this, unless you are creepy, then just stick to rules 1 and 2.

Got all that? Let's go!!!

1. 27

My model's output gives the following teams the strongest odds of scoring 27 or more points this week: Patriots, Chargers, Rams, Saints and Eagles. The games where my model projects the closest games (two or fewer point differential): Minnesota at Atlanta, Detroit at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Green Bay, Denver at Miami, and Kansas City at New York Jets.

2. 4-plus

One way of measuring "success" on first down can be seen in how often a team earns four or more yards on first down. Here are the best five offenses: New Orleans, New England, Atlanta, Dallas and Tampa Bay. Here are the bottom five: Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Chicago. These are the best defenses at stopping opposing offenses from earning 4-plus on first down: Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia. Here are the most generous defenses on first down: New England, Carolina, Washington, Los Angeles Chargers, and Atlanta.

Running backs who break tackles well can rush for 10-plus yards per attempt. Here's the top five of those over the past four weeks: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Todd Gurley, Dion Lewis, and a tie between LeSean McCoy and Latavius Murray. Okay, this is a lot of listing, but map it out for the people you may have questions about: Murray gets ATL, McCoy gets NE, Gordon gets CLE, both Kamara and Ingram get Carolina (I know that Luke Kuechly and Kawann Short are there, but still). Based on these two parameters some potential upside picks: Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead, and Dion Lewis.

3. Stat snacks to tell your friends that should be relevant this week:

- Philadelphia's offense has scored the most points in quick strike drives (scoring drives of four or fewer plays). They have 59 and the League average is 28. The Seahawks have allowed 28 points to quick strike drives.

- Philadelphia's defense has allowed the second-fewest offensive points (177, league average is 227).

- The Ravens haven't allowed a 300-yard passer this season ... except look at who they have faced

(spoiler: they aren't people who you would think of as 300-yard passers). Matthew Stafford's past four game average is 289.8 passing yards per game and I have them forecasted to be playing from behindâ¦

4. Things that prolly won't last...

- The Oakland Raiders have the fewest interceptions in the league (1) and they earned it last week. They face the Geno Smith-led Giants this week.

- Blake Bortles led the Jags in rushing yards last week and had two rushing touchdowns. I know he faces the Colts, which is a temping fantasy moon shot, but I am avoiding this situation.

- The Chargers haven't scored a single point on their first possession of a game yet this year... I think that changes this week!

5. If-thens...

IMO, adapting post-injury report is one of the biggest keys to fantasy wins -- especially formats where you have access to all the players each week. Here are three for now. I'll tweet out more as they come in:

- If Ameer Abdullah doesn't play, then big uptick to Theo Riddick and add in some short targets for Golden Tate and even (gasp!) Eric Ebron.

- If Falcons corner Desmond Trufant doesn't play (concussion), upgrade the touchdown potential for Stefon Diggs

- If Aaron Jones plays, he could cut into Jamaal Williams' share so be sure to think about ceilings and potential here in this game against the Bucs (LB Lavonte David is a good run stopper).

High Ceiling (remember... risky!)

QB: Josh McCown, Jameis Winston

RB: Orleans Darkwa, Tarik Cohen, Rex Burkhead

WR: Seth Roberts, Brandon LaFell, Randall Cobb

TE: Austin Traylor, C.J. Fiedorowicz, Tyler Kroft

DEF: Oakland, Tennessee, Miami