The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the benching of Eli Manning and how it affects the Giants' offense (2:45). The guys also talk about the injuries on Carolina's offense (14:00) and the return of Jameis Winston (22:20) before previewing every -- OK, most -- games in Week 13 (34:25). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (65:30). Like, subscribe and download!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: