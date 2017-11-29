Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Davante Adams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adams has become the top target of Brett Hundley in the Packers passing attack, averaging 9.3 targets a game since Week 9. He's also scored no fewer than 19.2 PPR points in his last three starts, and a matchup versus the Buccaneers makes Adams a virtual must start. Their defense has given up the most PPR points to wideouts on the road.
Devin Funchess vs. New Orleans Saints
Funchess has been quite the find for fantasy fans this season, and he's been even better since the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo. In fact, he's scored no fewer than 13.6 PPR points over his last three games. He should remain in starting lineups against the Saints, who started two backup corners last week due to injuries.
Jamison Crowder vs. Dallas Cowboys
Crowder has re-appeared on the radar for fantasy footballers, scoring 22-plus PPR points in two of his last four games while seeing a 21.6 percent target per snap rate in that time. His success in the stat sheets should continue against the Cowboys, who have surrendered an average of 19 PPR points per game to opposing slot receivers.
Robby Anderson vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Anderson has been a stat stuffer over the last four weeks, scoring four touchdowns while ranking in the top 10 in PPR points among wide receivers. He has a tremendous matchup ahead, as the Chiefs have surrendered 10 touchdowns and the third-most PPR points to the position on the road this season. I'd keep Anderson in your lineups.
Cooper Kupp vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kupp, listed as a start 'em last week, went off for a career-best 19.6 PPR points in a win over the Saints. He's a great bet to produce another nice line against the Cardinals, who have allowed almost eight receptions and an average of 18.2 PPR points to the slot position this season. Look for this Kupp to runneth over once again.
Start 'Em: Randall Cobb vs. Buccaneers, Sterling Shepard at Raiders
Sleepers: Marqise Lee vs. Colts, Corey Davis vs. Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - T.Y. Hilton vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Hilton was the wideout start of the week against the Titans (I know, apologies), and he put up another stinker for fantasy fans. He needs to be buried deep on your bench this weekend against the Jaguars, who have allowed zero touchdown receptions and the second-fewest PPR points to wide receivers on their home field this season.
Marvin Jones vs. Baltimore Ravens
Jones has been white hot in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus PPR points in four of his last five games. So while sitting him might not be an option for countless owners, keep in mind that this week's matchup in Baltimore is a difficult one. Their defense has surrendered one score and the fourth-fewest PPR points to wideouts at home.
Emmanuel Sanders vs. Miami Dolphins
Outside of a 19.7-point performance against the Patriots in Week 10, Sanders has been quiet in the stat sheets in the second half of the season. With the quarterback situation a mess in Denver, not to mention a matchup against a Dolphins defense that's been tough on receivers at home, and Sanders is someone to avoid if possible.
DeVante Parker vs. Denver Broncos
Parker has been unable to meet the expectations of fantasy fans who liked him as a breakout wideout, and an upcoming matchup against the Broncos makes him a tough sell this week. While their defensive backfield could be thinner than usual, Denver has still surrendered the second-fewest PPR points to wideouts on the road this season.
Martavis Bryant vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bryant is coming off one of his best games of the season, scoring a touchdown and 14.1 PPR points against the Packers. Unfortunately, he's not a recommended starter ahead of a Monday night tilt against a Bengals defense that has allowed the fewest points to receivers at home. The Steelers could get JuJu Smith-Schuster back as well.
Sit 'Em: Corey Coleman at Chargers, Nelson Agholor at Seahawks
Busts: Dez Bryant vs. Redskins (Thur.), Sammy Watkins at Cardinals
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!