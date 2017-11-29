Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jordan Howard vs. San Francisco 49ers
Howard, listed as a sit 'em last week, failed to score even three PPR points in a blowout loss to the Eagles. Don't let that keep you from starting him this week, however, as the talented runner has a great matchup against the 49ers. Their defense has given up 10 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Samaje Perine vs. Dallas Cowboys
Perine has been a snaps and touches hog for the Redskins over the last two weeks, and that's unlikely to change when he faces the Cowboys on Thursday night. The Dallas defense is a mess at this point, allowing the fifth-most PPR points to running backs on their home turf, so the rookie should rumble to another attractive stat line.
Jamaal Williams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Volume can be every bit as important as the matchup, and Williams ranks fourth in both snaps and touches among running backs over the last two weeks. That should continue against the Buccaneers in the Battle of the Bays, as the Bucs' defense has given up nine total touchdowns and the second-most PPR points to runners on the road.
Rex Burkhead vs. Buffalo Bills
Call this a fantasy football two for one, as both Lewis and Rex Burkhead should be in your lineup ahead of a nice matchup in Buffalo. The duo were close in both snaps and touches a week ago, and the Bills have had a tough time with running backs. In fact, their defense has given up four top-six runners since Week 8.
Alex Collins vs. Detroit Lions
Collins has taken the reins as the top running back in Baltimore, which has been evident from his snap percentage and touch share over the last four weeks. I'd keep him active against the Lions, who have allowed a top-12 running back in each of their last three games, including two backs who finished in the top eight at the position.
Start 'Em: Adrian Peterson vs. Rams, Marshawn Lynch vs. Giants
Sleepers: Jacquizz Rodgers at Packers, Orleans Darkwa at Raiders
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - DeMarco Murray vs. Houston Texans
Murray is tough to sit in most weeks, so fantasy fans should temper their expectations versus the Texans. He's averaged fewer than five PPR points in his last two games against them, and Houston's defense has allowed the third-fewest PPR points to opposing runners. Derrick Henry always looms in the Tennessee backfield, too.
Jay Ajayi vs. Seattle Seahawks
With a 25 percent snap share and an average of 7.3 touches in his three games as a member of the Eagles, Ajayi has become difficult for fantasy fans to trust in the stretch run. The Boise State product also has a tough matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed just one runner to finish better than 13th in PPR scoring since Week 4.
Ameer Abdullah vs. Baltimore Ravens
Abdullah has scored 10-plus PPR points in three of his last four games, but his low ceiling (and a recent case of fumbilitis) has been a problem for fantasy fans. The Nebraska product also faces a tough Ravens defense that has allowed just one running back to finish better than 16th in points since Week 5, so Abdullah is a risky pick.
Jerick McKinnon vs. Atlanta Falcons
McKinnon is leading the Vikings backfield in snaps over the last two weeks, but Latavius Murray has taken the lead in touches ... and fantasy production. In fact, he's averaged 8.2 PPR points compared to Murray's 18.5 points in that time. The latter is also seeing most of the goal-line carries, leaving McKinnon as a sit 'em in Atlanta.
Bilal Powell vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Powell has been one of the bigger disappointments in fantasy football among running backs, and the return of Matt Forte a week ago makes him impossible to start. In fact, he was second to Forte in snaps and received just 10 touches in a loss to the Panthers. The Chiefs can be formidable against runners too, so Powell is a sit 'em.
Sit 'Em: Alfred Morris vs. Redskins (Thur.), Eddie Lacy vs. Eagles
Busts: Joe Mixon vs. Steelers (Mon.), Jonathan Stewart at Saints
